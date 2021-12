In our weekly chat we look at the crowd on the Cardinals roster and go down memory lane with the Antlers. Here are some of the highlights. Q: Whether Edmundo Sosa is a flash in the pan or not, if Nolan Gorman plays well enough to make the team during 2022, he is likely the starting 2B. Edman has played SS before and played it well. With the DH, there are only 4 bench spots. Knizner, Sosa (Assuming Gorman at 2B), Nootbar and perhaps DeJong (Assuming Juan Yepez is DH). If they add a veteran DH, one of those players is in the minors or gone. My point is that if both Gorman and Yepez make the team, there is only room for both Dejong and Sosa if they don't add another LH bat. What am I missing other than they keep one of Gorman or Yepez in Memphis most of the season?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO