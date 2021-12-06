Box: Soldan 79, Gateway STEM 23

Friday night's installment of the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the America's Center saw Lincoln, Illinois racer Myles Moos pick up the win in the Late Model qualifying night main event, locking up a starting spot for the Saturday night main event paying $30,000 and a ride in the 2022 NASCAR Truck race at Knoxville, Iowa. In the Modified stock car feature, Chase Allen of Midlothian, Texas won the feature, locking himself into Saturday night's main event. The midget feature was won by Johnathan Beason of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Racing wraps up Saturday night with racing starting at 3pm.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO