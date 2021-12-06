ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box: Soldan 79, Gateway STEM 23

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Individual stats Have not been reported. Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season....

www.stltoday.com

advantagenews.com

Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday night report

Friday night's installment of the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the America's Center saw Lincoln, Illinois racer Myles Moos pick up the win in the Late Model qualifying night main event, locking up a starting spot for the Saturday night main event paying $30,000 and a ride in the 2022 NASCAR Truck race at Knoxville, Iowa. In the Modified stock car feature, Chase Allen of Midlothian, Texas won the feature, locking himself into Saturday night's main event. The midget feature was won by Johnathan Beason of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Racing wraps up Saturday night with racing starting at 3pm.
MOTORSPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Monday’s sports on the air

6p.m. NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers. BSMW. 7p.m. NBA Basketball Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies. BSMW+. 9:30p.m. NBA Basketball Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers. NBA. FOOTBALL • NFL. Illinois' Plummer learns a rule the hard way in defeat. Sports Digest: Verstappen wins first F1 title...
TENNIS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Young, Audige help defensive Northwestern topple NJIT 70-52

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Young had 13 points and nine rebounds, Chase Audige added 11 points, and Northwestern defeated NJIT 70-52 on Sunday. Pete Nance added 10 points and Boo Buie had seven assists for the Wildcats (7-2), who improved to 5-0 at home. Northwestern led by more...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Funk, Bucknell visit Princeton

Bucknell (2-7) vs. Princeton (6-3) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Andrew Funk and Bucknell will battle Ethan Wright and Princeton. Funk has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Wright is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Career Day for Tigers' legend

It wasn't a great day for the Raiders, but it was a historic day for WRU member Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow set a new career high today vs the Chiefs.  Renfrow caught 13 passes for 117 yards and one (...)
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Blues hunted down by Ducks, lose in overtime 3-2

The St. Louis Blues lost to the Anaheim Ducks with a score of 3-2 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Troy Terry of the ducks scored the winning goal on a penalty shot in overtime. Photos by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Titans claim linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans claimed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans on Thursday, a move they hope will bolster their injury-riddled group. Cunningham, 27, was released by the Texans (2-10) on Wednesday after being late to and missing meetings this season. Cunningham,...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (15-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Charlotte. He ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game. The Mavericks are...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LaVine, Brown give Bulls 9 players in NBA health protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list. The team confirmed Sunday that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Andrews scores 11 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Hampton 67-54

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had 11 points and six rebounds as Loyola (Md.) defeated Hampton 67-54 on Sunday. Cam Spencer had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Milos Ilic had 10 points. Hampton totaled 22 first-half...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

No. 2 Baylor poised for top after win over No. 6 Villanova

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated No. 6 Villanova 57-36 on Sunday, a victory that’s likely to put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll. The Bears (9-0) never trailed in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports Digest: Verstappen wins first F1 title with last lap pass of Hamilton

The most dramatic Formula One season in years should have ended with Max Verstappen's championship-deciding pass of Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The conclusion instead came nearly five hours after Verstappen became the first Dutch champion in F1 history, when the FIA denied...
MOTORSPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mostafa, Dibba lead Coastal Carolina over Wofford 60-59

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 24 points and 13 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba made two free throws with one second left and Coastal Carolina edged Wofford 60-59 on Sunday. Dibba had 12 points and six assists for Coastal Carolina (5-3). Wilfried Likayi added eight rebounds and four blocks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Goold: Is it surprising that Marcus Stroman didn't end up a Cardinal?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: The players union wants to reduce arbitration years and get to free agency a year earlier. This would increase the number of free agents. Marvin Miller was concerned that an abundant supply would decrease demand. Couldn’t this benefit small-market teams by offering more low-hanging fruit?
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Football world mourns Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas

ATLANTA — Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech’s run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos. The football world...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Tatum and the Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks (18-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 218.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Boston takes on Milwaukee. Tatum is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.
NBA

