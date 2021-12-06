Recap: Miller Career beats McKinley

FISHERS – Even this early in the season, one thing is clear. Depth is not going to be a problem for either the Fishers or Noblesville boys basketball teams. Both the Tigers and the Millers put that depth on display Friday night at the Tiger Den. It was a close game in the first quarter, but Class 4A No. 6 Fishers began to pull away in the second period, then maintained the lead in the entire second half to win 76-65. It was the first Hoosier Crossroads Conference game of the season for both teams, and it was played in front of a big, loud crowd. The first period gave everyone plenty to cheer about, as both squads had their offenses going right away.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO