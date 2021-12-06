ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Recap: Miller Career beats McKinley

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Miller Career beat McKinley 77-61 Monday at McKinley. State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to...

www.stltoday.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
clevelandstar.com

Jack Nunge, Xavier roll past crosstown rival Cincinnati

Jack Nunge established career highs of 31 points and 15 rebounds to lead host Xavier to an 83-63 trouncing of Cincinnati on Saturday night in the Crosstown Shootout. Paul Scruggs added 14 points and Adam Kunkel scored 12 as the Musketeers (9-1) defeated the Bearcats (7-3) for the seventh time in the past nine meetings. Xavier's win was its ninth straight on its homecourt in the series.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Game Haus

Grizzlies set NBA record, beat Thunder by 73 – Game Recap

This game was definitely one for the books. The Thunder lost by the largest margin in NBA history, a record 73 points. As amazing as that is, it’s a good thing that they’re in a rebuilding state. Otherwise, that would be the worst possible thing to see. Here is a recap of the performances by different Thunder players as they set a new NBA-low in margin of defeat.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: McKinley triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

McKinley cruised to a 46-15 win over Medicine and Bioscience Tuesday at Medicine and Bioscience. The Goldbugs shot 100% (19 of 19) from the field, while Medicine and Bioscience was six of 25 (24%). Aniyah Galarza led the way for McKinley with 15 points. McKinley (2-3) travels to Carnahan on...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Red Bud beats Cairo

Red Bud beat Cairo 67-49 Friday at Du Quoin. Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter Otten's clutch free throws send Freeburg past Gibault for a 4-0 start Recap: Vianney handily defeats Lutheran South Recap: Westminster breezes by MICDS Recap: Centralia, Illinois gets by Althoff. Devin Hall...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Montgomery County beats Bowling Green

Montgomery County beat visiting Bowling Green 50-32 Tuesday. University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Parkway South Recap: O'Fallon handily defeats Granite City Daily performances. Zak Rodgers was the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: MICDS beats Jennings

Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter. University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title. MICDS beat visiting Jennings 67-50 Wednesday. Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 17 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 13 and Mason Swartz added 11. Damon Harris led...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Parkway West beats Parkway South

Abbie Zensen had a game-high 36 points to lead Parkway West to a 71-53 win over visiting Parkway South Tuesday. Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South. Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central. Recap: Lutheran North...
CLAYTON, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Francis Howell North beats Villa Duchesne

Francis Howell North beat visiting Villa Duchesne 54-38 Tuesday. Zensen pours in career high of 36 points as Parkway West tops Parkway South. Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central. Daily performances. Recap: Lutheran North tops Clayton. Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason.
CLAYTON, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Greenville beats Okawville

Greenville beat visiting Okawville 60-42 Friday. Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter Otten's clutch free throws send Freeburg past Gibault for a 4-0 start Recap: Vianney handily defeats Lutheran South Recap: Westminster breezes by MICDS Recap: Centralia, Illinois gets by Althoff. Landon Moss led Greenville with...
GREENVILLE, IL
readthereporter.com

Tigers beat Millers in uptempo game

FISHERS – Even this early in the season, one thing is clear. Depth is not going to be a problem for either the Fishers or Noblesville boys basketball teams. Both the Tigers and the Millers put that depth on display Friday night at the Tiger Den. It was a close game in the first quarter, but Class 4A No. 6 Fishers began to pull away in the second period, then maintained the lead in the entire second half to win 76-65. It was the first Hoosier Crossroads Conference game of the season for both teams, and it was played in front of a big, loud crowd. The first period gave everyone plenty to cheer about, as both squads had their offenses going right away.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: St. Charles West beats Riverview Gardens

Andre Montemayor scored 28 points to lead St. Charles West to a 69-51 victory over Riverview Gardens Friday at MICDS. Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter. Otten's clutch free throws send Freeburg past Gibault for a 4-0 start. Recap: Vianney handily defeats Lutheran South. Recap: Centralia,...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WDIO-TV

Martin scores career-high 28 as Heat beat Bucks 113-104

MIAMI (AP) - Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104. Starting for the injured Jimmy Butler, Martin shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3s against the defending NBA champions. Kyle Lowry had 22 points and 13 assists and Max Strus scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter for Miami, which snapped a three-game home losing streak.
NBA
NHL

Recap: Stars score three in third, beat Coyotes for seventh straight win

DALLAS -- Through the first 40 minutes of Monday's game against Arizona, the Stars grinded. Not much in terms of scoring chances came from either team, but that all changed in the third period when the Stars turned up the heat. With a go-ahead goal from rookie Jacob Peterson and...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Funk, Bucknell visit Princeton

Bucknell (2-7) vs. Princeton (6-3) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Andrew Funk and Bucknell will battle Ethan Wright and Princeton. Funk has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Wright is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS

