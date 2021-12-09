ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Prosecution prepares to rest case as defence team try to ‘hustle’ witnesses

By Oliver O’Connell,Arpan Rai and Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPVye_0dGqV2Yo00

Day eight of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has concluded at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

More details of alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls by Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell, his former partner, emerged on Wednesday when the former boyfriend of the third witness-accuser, Carolyn, corroborated many of the details of her testimony against Ms Maxwell when he took the stand in the morning.

The British socialite, who has been accused of luring and grooming girls and sending them to the convicted sex offender from the 1990s onwards, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ms Maxwell’s defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

Carolyn stated how she was greeted by Ms Maxwell when she visited Epstein’s Palm Beach house and was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. She said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old and something sexual happened on each occasion.

The prosecution reiterated that they intend to rest their case this week, wrapping up arguments from their side in a trial that was expected to last five to six weeks. This has reportedly caught the defence team off guard as they try to ‘hustle’ witnesses to testify.

Comments / 72

Never Quit
8d ago

Still no mention of the other men who were involved in this. We know you're covering for them because they're very rich and powerful. Everyone needs to be equal under the law, including billionaires.

Reply(7)
29
Jan Bell
8d ago

They need to bring out the list, the list of the politicians and the elite that visited the island Epstein own, Bill Clinton in on the list 27 times, Bill Gates is on the list how many more

Reply(2)
10
LETS_GO_BRANDON!!!
8d ago

""""She said she was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. Carolyn said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old."""You continued to go back and repeatedly accepted the money but now you claim you're a victim?

Reply(21)
18
Related
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell files legal claim with United Nations over her treatment in jail days before her trial is due to begin

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has filed a legal claim with the United Nations to try and get her released from prison ahead of her pending sex trafficking trial.Judges have denied Ms Maxwell bail on at least four occasions amid her complaints about the conditions she is kept in at a New York prison.The petition to the the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was filed by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle on behalf of Ms Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, according to The New York Post.The lawyers state that Ms Maxwell’s conditions inside the Metropolitan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Hustle#British
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Suspect in Fox News’ Christmas tree fire also accused of flashing journalists outside Ghislaine Maxwell trial

The man accused of setting Fox News’ Christmas tree on fire has been arrested a number of times, reports say, including for allegedly exposing himself outside Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.Craig Tamanaha, 49, was arrested on Wednesday after the Fox News tree was seen in flames outside the network’s headquarters in New York City. Security guards told police they saw the man climbing the 50-foot tree before somehow setting it alight.Mr Tamanaha has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and a number of other charges.But according to local reports, this was not his first run-in with the law. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial's second week.Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Jail where Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself reckons with future

A few hundred feet from Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial is the dark, shuttered jail where her onetime boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself and left her to answer for their alleged crimes. Workers have been hauling massive jail doors and ancient exercise equipment out of the 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center, near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy