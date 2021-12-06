NRG Energy (NRG) Closes 4.8 GW Asset Sale and Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BayFirst Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BAFN) (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc., OTCQX: FHBI) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of First Home Bank (“First Home” or the “Bank”), today announced that its board of directors amended its stock repurchase program to allow the Company to repurchase up to $450,000 of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock per quarter. The board of directors initially authorized the program on January 26, 2021 for the repurchase of up to $100,000 per quarter and amended the program on September 9, 2021 to increase the quarterly purchase limit to $400,000.

