Shopping for gifts during this holiday season will likely feel more ‘normal’ this year, as retail is back in full swing. It remains crucial to our beloved independent local businesses that we give them support as they continue to rebound from the pandemic. In thinking of things to make your dearest people smile, let’s try to shop our values and make our community smile, too. Each year, Arbus Magazine presents our Shop Local Gift Guide so that you can see what locally owned businesses are offering and be inspired to enjoy gift shopping. Many businesses continue to offer various options such as online or telephone purchases, and the storefronts are looking festive. Enjoy browsing through the following pages and soak in the tradition and sparkle of the season.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO