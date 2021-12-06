ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Price discusses Stacey Abrams' decision to run for governor

accesswdun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Price, a political science professor at the University of...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams running for 'reelection' in Georgia

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is running for governor. Again. It’s unclear whether she plans to refer to her latest bid for the governor’s mansion as a “reelection” campaign. Maybe? Maybe not? She has yet to concede she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, so who knows. “I’m...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Fox News

Disagreeing with Trump, Vernon Jones says he's 'the only candidate' who can defeat Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones argues that he’s "the future of the Republican Party." Jones is a former Democratic state representative who switched to the GOP last year after serving as a leading Black surrogate and supporter in Georgia of former President Trump’s reelection campaign. In April, he launched what pundits consider a long-shot primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood becomes governor race issue as Abrams and Perdue take sides

A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Wdun
thecentersquare.com

Woman fired by Hobbs rejects apology, demands she abandon governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The woman who twice represented herself in successful discrimination lawsuits against now-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is not only refusing an apology but demanding Hobbs give up her bid for Arizona governor. Hobbs posted a three-minute-long video Wednesday expressing remorse for her involvement in former...
POLITICS
Axios

Perdue's campaign is rooted in falsehoods

Former Sen. David Perdue is running for Georgia's 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination with a campaign — so far — rooted in a string of falsehoods. Why it matters: As Axios's Jonathan Swan has pointed out, this follows a national trend of Trump-backed Republicans challenging those who didn't go along with overturning the 2020 election. Perdue says, "What I’m trying to do is pull our party back together."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Joy 107.1

OG Karen Peggy Noonan Has It Out For Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris is not beyond critique, but the fixation on picking apart every little action she takes is beyond ridiculous. Black immigration activists taking issue with Harris telling people not to come here as a solution to the immigration crisis was valid. It's quite rich that people like Noonan complain that Harris isn't taking things "seriously" when the president, her supervisor, seems to be at times out of touch with our current reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
uticaphoenix.net

2 Democrats joined every Republican senator in voting against Biden’s

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana at a news conference about COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wednesday.Drew Angerer/Getty Images. The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses. Two Democrats joined the GOP opposing the mandate, but the resolution is unlikely to pass the House. The Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy