ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

LONDON — (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he was contacting police after the Sunday Times reported that illegal drugs were being used inside Parliament buildings.

The newspaper said tests using drug detection wipes found traces of cocaine in 11 locations that are only accessible by accredited parliamentary lawmakers, staff and journalists, including a washroom near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary office.

“The accounts of drug misuse in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are deeply concerning -- and I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police this week,” Hoyle said in a statement. “I expect to see full and effective enforcement of the law.”

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Monday that the reports “are concerning.”

The allegations emerged just as the government announced a new strategy to combat drug abuse and drug-related crime. The plans published Monday call for more resources to rehabilitate addicts, alongside a police clampdown on drug dealers and traffickers.

The government also plans to target recreational drug users to suppress demand for narcotics, including by contacting clients found in drug dealers’ seized phones “with a range of messages to discourage their drug use.”

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said reports of drug use in Parliament weren't surprising.

“There are obviously several thousand people who work on the estate and I would be surprised if there weren’t some lifestyle users of drugs amongst them,” he told Sky News.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Man arrested after breaching security at UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday after breaching security at Britain’s Parliament. Photos showed a man being held on the ground inside a gated yard at Parliament while officers stood over him with guns pointed. He was later taken away in a police van. London's Metropolitan Police force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture. Conservative candidate Louie French was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Commons speaker goes to police over claims of cocaine use at Westminster

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.In a warning to anyone bringing cocaine or other illegal substances into parliament, the speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules.Sir Lindsay’s move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.One senior MP said it was time to consider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Police seize £78m worth of cocaine in Northamptonshire warehouse

A police force seized their biggest ever haul of Class-A drugs after nearly £80 million worth of cocaine was found stashed in holdalls at a warehouse. Four people were arrested when officers swooped at a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on November 26. Cops were responding to reports of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
10NEWS

Police: Man used flamethrower to settle dispute over parking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Police say a 57-year-old Gainesville man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside. Andre Abrams, 57, faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill. He posted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Cocaine After Lying to Police

Lamar Keith Dublin, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with cocaine during a traffic stop on Shorter Avenue. Reports stated that Dublin, a passenger in the vehicle, lied to police about his identity while being questioned. Police added that he was later found...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Illegal Drugs#Drug Abuse#Ap#British#House Of Commons#The Sunday Times#The Metropolitan Police#Sky News#The Associated Press
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
The Independent

Woman gets lifetime pet ban after flushing toilet on marmoset and offering animal cocaine

A woman has received a life ban on keeping animals after abusing a pet monkey, who was offered cocaine and seen in a flushing toilet. The RSPCA said the Welsh owner has received a suspended prison sentence over the the marmoset’s abuse – which was captured on video. Vicki Holland from Newport pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences on 18 November before her sentencing on Friday, the charity said. Footage shows the marmoset down the toilet, while a woman shouts for it to get out, saying she needs to use it. “Idiot,” she shouts at the monkey. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
propertyindustryeye.com

Agency owner sentenced after assaulting wife at busy train station

An estate agent has been sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 120 hours of unpaid work after assaulting his wife at a busy train station in London during a drunken argument. Westminster Magistrates court heard that Adil Burtally, 35, grabbed his wife, Natasha Knights, and pushed her into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
63K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy