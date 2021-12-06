ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Forging a New AAPI Culture

Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pivotal year for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, 2021 began with a surge in racially motivated attacks across the country, fueling a movement that rallied communities to unite against anti-Asian hate. This year also marked momentous triumphs for the community that show seismic shifts in the influence of...

southseattleemerald.com

New BIPOC Business Weaves Diverse Arts, Culture, History Into Design

(This article originally appeared on International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) “We have often looked around and asked, ‘Where are the Black and Brown people working, and where are the Black and Brown clients?’ Because of this, we have been really intentional that our clientele represents who we are.”
SEATTLE, WA
Hoya

VIEWPOINT: Amplify AAPI Voices In Politics

According to the 2020 census, a combined 24 million Americans identify as Asian, either alone or in combination with another race group. As a vibrant minority group, Asian Americans deserve greater political representation and recognition for the efforts the community has contributed to the country. Only 3% of Congress, however, can claim AAPI heritage — despite Asian Americans constituting 7.2% of the population. Although the number of Asian Americans elected and appointed in both Congressional and local offices has increased since 2018, most notably with Michelle Wu’s recent mayoral victory in Boston, more local efforts need to be implemented to amplify the platforms of AAPI leaders. In recent years, AAPI politicians, such as Aftab Pureval and Young Kim have found success in local politics by focusing on community mobilization and concentrated campaign planning. These localized efforts are essential to promoting the platforms of community leaders to more prominent positions.
EDUCATION
9to5Google

New Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

For December, Google’s monthly Pixel Curated Culture wallpaper collection is celebrating “International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”. Join us in celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities!. First Nations artist Dana Kearley created wallpapers inspired by vintage animation. These backgrounds are illustrated by Dana Kearley (Instagram) and fall right on...
CELL PHONES
Person
Chloé Zhao
sandiegouniontribune.com

‘Primos’ mixes Maya legend with Latino culture to create new comic heroes

Former Marvel Comics editor in chief Axel Alonso is not one to hold his tongue when discussing the comic book industry’s problems diversifying characters and creators. “Ultimately,” he says, it “comes down to the cowardice of the big companies.”. The man who helped make it possible for a biracial character...
COMICS
Vanity Fair

The Second Coming of Octavia E. Butler

The ground Octavia E. Butler covered in her 15 novels and two story collections is traceable—but you need time. In the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, when Butler published the bulk of her work, she, Samuel Delany, and Ursula K. Le Guin were the only significant science fiction authors attempting such ideologically ambitious stories within the genre, placing left-of-center national politics and local histories right at the core of their plots. But genre fiction was historically not considered the breeding ground for the great American novel, especially if you were Black, gay, and/or a woman (all three authors were at least one of the above). In recent years, we’ve seen the tremendous literary contributions of these politically insightful sci-fi writers fêted rather than ghettoized. For Butler—unlike Le Guin, who died in 2018, and Delany, who is 79—the peak of her recognition has arrived posthumously.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde Hosts Intimate Dinner Focused on Sustainability

On the eve before her Vogue cover dropped, actor turned director Olivia Wilde was hard at work. In partnership with Audi, Wilde gathered friends and thought leaders for an intimate dinner at Venice Beach’s Plant Food + Wine to drive the conversation forward around sustainability. Urging guests to discuss their work and efforts toward a more sustainable future, attendees heard from Matt Petersen, Executive Director of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Brother Vellies designer Aurora James and Algae Systems’ Ben Bronfman, Osea founder Melissa Palmer, Audi’s Government Affairs & Sustainability lead Spencer Reeder, and more.
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ Trailer Says the U.S. Is at a Tipping Point

Ahead of its Jan. 14 release, Sony Pictures Classic has released the first trailer for “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.” The documentary is directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Interweaving lectures, personal anecdotes, interviews and shocking revelations, criminal defense and civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America. The story is anchored by Robinson’s 2018 presentation at NYC’s historic Town Hall Theater, with the directors capturing Robinson’s meetings with Black change-makers and eyewitnesses to history. From a hanging tree...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Lina Wertmuller, First Woman Nominated for Best Director Oscar, Dies at 93

Lina Wertmüller, a visionary Italian filmmaker who made history as the first woman to be nominated for a best-director Oscar, has died, the Italian Culture Ministry and La Repubblica reported on Thursday. As reported by Variety, a friend of Wertmüller’s told the Italian press that she died “peacefully at home, next to her daughter and loved ones.” She was 93.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Steven Salpeter Joins Assemble Media As President Of Literary And IP Development

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Salpeter has joined Assemble Media as President of Literary and IP Development. In his new role at the multi-platform production company, he will oversee IP development and book packaging, scouting literary and current event properties for its film and TV slate overseen by Director of Development Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen and Principal Jack Heller. Salpeter will also oversee Assemble’s short story magazine, Assemble Artifacts, with De Lisser-Ellen. The mag put together in collaboration with Blackstone Audio looks to showcase new voices with a focus on stories of mystery and wonder. Both audio and digital versions of its first issue were released on October 27. “We have had...
BUSINESS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

‘The Harder They Fall’ Named Best Film of 2021 By African American Film Critics Association

The African American Film Critics Association has released its list of the top 10 movies of 2021, and they named Netflix's Western film The Harder They Fall as the year's top pick. The flick's star-studded cast included some of the performing arts' most powerful Black actors like Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors. Last year, the association named the widely acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah as its number one choice.
MOVIES
Society
Variety

Variety and Facebook Team Up to Spotlight Underrepresented Communities in New Video Series ‘Up Next’

Variety and Facebook have teamed up to launch a new video series that spotlights individuals from underrepresented communities who are driving change across the globe. The new series, titled “Up Next,” will ask well-known creators and talent from across TV, film and music about individuals they believe are “up next” for major recognition in the industry. The series will debut with profiles of change-makers in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, including Sasami (presented by Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast), Larry Teng (presented by Vanessa Lachey), Ming-Na Wen, and more. “We are thrilled to be launching a series that focuses on the stories told by the next generation of diverse voices in entertainment,” said Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller. “Programming like this, which elevates Asian American and Pacific Islander voices, can connect and inspire people through story,” said Frank Spada, Strategic Partner Manager for Entertainment at Meta. “Facebook empowers people to find and build communities, and Meta is committed to ensuring diverse voices are represented across all our technologies.” The video series will live exclusively on Variety.com and Variety‘s Facebook page. Watch the first episode below:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

