Leaders in Construction, Real Estate and Design 2021

By NJBIZ STAFF
NJBIZ
 7 days ago

realtybiznews.com

Real Estate Software for 2022

Just like any other industry today, real estate benefits from using the most advanced and up-to-date tools available to professionals in the field. For realtors and others that inhabit the market sector, such as real estate property managers, this means leveraging one or more of the most useful software platforms available to help with the day-to-day tasks associated with the job.
MLS
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

There, I said it. The residents of Belle Harbor and Neponsit were recently blindsided by a government plan that includes reconstructing and expanding the existing dunes on the beach while promising more security to homeowners. As a result, obstructive and cumbersome ramps allowing handicapped folks to surmount these giant structures will be required by law. The community has been staunchly opposed to much of the dune portion of the project. The fierce opposition has been to the proposed switchback ramping systems that will force all beachgoers to traverse hundreds of feet of meandering ramps just to get to and from the sand, as well as the proposed handicapped pathway connecting all these ramps. Many believe however that the pathway’s true purpose is to connect the Rockaway Boardwalk with Riis Park. As a result, this quiet residential neighborhood will now be connecting the two crowded popular destinations that were each designed for the masses. If the fundamental need for this contentious pathway is truly to provide access to the ramping systems rather than connecting the two destinations, then by simply eliminating the dunes we can solve both problems.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Chapin Fish and Jared Kelly of Brockman Real Estate offer an exquisite property with breathtaking views, a fine manor house and a strong sense of history. Transformations – Designer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Motley Fool

Investing in NFT Real Estate

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seem to be in the news almost every day. From record-breaking prices for NFT art to NFTs used as marketing tools for popular fast-food chains, the trend seems to be catching on. As a gimmick or collectible (sometimes both), NFTs are easy to implement and execute, but it's a much bigger challenge to apply them to slow-to-change industries such as real estate.
REAL ESTATE
information-age.com

Q&A: Innovation and sustainability in real estate

Following the recent Women in IT Summit Canada, Jennifer Rosenak, regional director & insight advisory, and Jon Gibson, global director, ESG at Avison Young, spoke to Information Age about how innovation and sustainability are being promoted in the real estate space. The recent Women in IT Summit Canada explored how...
REAL ESTATE
oswegocountybusiness.com

Creative Ways to Market Real Estate

High-tech and low-tech are options for today’s agents. With dozens of real estate agents working in Central New York among numerous agencies, it can seem tough to stand out—and to make properties stand out. For Bill Galloway, broker and owner of Century 21 Galloway Realty in Oswego, teaming up with...
OSWEGO, NY
NJBIZ

WCRE reps South Jersey flex sale

Adding to the firm’s growing number of flex transactions in the region, on Dec. 2, WCRE announced the sale of 460 Black Horse Pike in Blackwood. Bernhardt Enterprises, the seller, was represented by the full service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
REAL ESTATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Living Large in Country Club Estates

SAN ANGELO, TX — Welcome to your extraordinary one story retreat!. Set on a half-acre in Bentwood Country Club Estates, this custom home is seconds away from the lake, golf course, shopping, & dining. The incredible floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 living & 2 dining areas, office, & 3-car garage.
SAN ANGELO, TX
reviewjournal.com

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 4

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, is supporting CASA Foundation of Las Vegas this holiday season with its annual toy drive. The CASA Foundation of Las Vegas was established in 1983 to promote and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
roi-nj.com

ROI Influencers: Real Estate 2021 — Construction

Global construction management and general contracting firm is active in virtually all sectors. Cornick has managed client relations and growth for the past nine-plus years and is responsible for elevating Gilbane’s market presence in the New Jersey region. CEO and president. Langan Engineering. With 40 years of experience on major...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hastings Star Gazette

14th Street Real Estate

Check out this three-bedroom corner lot home that just hit the market. 1033 14th St. W -- listed by JP Willman Realty at $239,900.
HASTINGS, MN
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 12/2/21: Real estate market outlook for 2022, how modular construction could be the future of affordable housing, and Spotify releases its Wrapped year-end recap

Segment 1: Steve Baird, President and CEO, Baird & Warner, tells John about how the real estate market has been doing the last few months, what we can expect for the market in 2022 with an expected rise in interest rates, and how low inventory is impacting the market. Segment...
CHICAGO, IL

