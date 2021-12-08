ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Jefferson in his Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) is called for pass interference against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 78 balls, with a team-best 1,209 receiving yards plus seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and is averaging 100.8 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 112 of his team's 450 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (252.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 182-yard performance against the Lions last week on 11 catches (16.5 yards per reception) while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has totaled 434 yards on 23 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 144.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

