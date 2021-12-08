Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Jefferson in his Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) is called for pass interference against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 78 balls, with a team-best 1,209 receiving yards plus seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and is averaging 100.8 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 112 of his team's 450 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (252.0 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 182-yard performance against the Lions last week on 11 catches (16.5 yards per reception) while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Jefferson has totaled 434 yards on 23 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 144.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

