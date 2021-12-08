Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Pat Freiermuth in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 14 matchup sees Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) play the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freiermuth has 43 catches (on 57 targets) for 353 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, totaling 26 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Freiermuth has racked up 77 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 25.7 yards per game, on 15 targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

