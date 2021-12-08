ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Pat Freiermuth in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a two-point conversion pass during the fourth quarter by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 14 matchup sees Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) play the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Freiermuth has 43 catches (on 57 targets) for 353 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, totaling 26 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Freiermuth has racked up 77 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 25.7 yards per game, on 15 targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

