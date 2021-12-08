Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chase Claypool in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) attempts to catch a pass against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Chase Claypool for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has hauled in 39 catches for 660 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 55.0 receiving yards.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

This week Claypool will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (271.3 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 52-yard performance against the Ravens last week on two catches (26 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.

Claypool has caught 10 passes on 20 targets for 227 yards during his last three games, averaging 75.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

