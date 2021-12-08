ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaFy1_0dGne02s00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ben Roethlisberger in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) after their game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,758 yards (229.8 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He also has five rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 0.4 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In one matchup against the Vikings, Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards, 8.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Vikings.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 271.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Roethlisberger went 21-for-31 (67.7%) for 236 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 772 yards while completing 62.9% of his passes (73-of-116), with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (257.3 per game).

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update

The Vikings fell in spectacular defeat to a far-inferior Lions team on Sunday. Minnesota did not have a lot go things go its way. For instance, Vikings WR Adam Thielen went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Thielen sprained his ankle in the Week 13 loss, according...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

New Man on the Vikings Arrives from New England

Take some fresh photos with the bomb lighting because there’s a new man on the Minnesota Vikings. His name is Tashawn Bower, and the defensive lineman returns to the Vikings after a 2.5-season absence. Bower was an undrafted commodity in 2017 — a pretty decent season for the Vikings —...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Steelers Pro Bowler demands Ben Roethlisberger gets benched

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled of late, failing to win in each of their past three games. Amid the team’s woes, one former Steelers defender had some critical comments regarding the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Former Steelers Pro Bowler Ryan Clark didn’t hold back...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Steelers player props, odds, Thursday Night Football picks: Ben Roethlisberger under 256.5 yards

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings would both miss out if the NFL playoffs started today, but both are still within striking range of earning a spot. Now, they'll meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. Najee Harris' rookie season hasn't been picture-perfect, but he's piled up yardage on sheer volume and scored seven touchdowns already this season because of Pittsburgh's dependency on him as a three-down back.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Crookston Daily Times

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and predictions: Player prop bets

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the road fresh off their Week 14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET as both of these teams try to keep their playoff hopes alive. Below, we look at the Steelers vs. Vikings prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Minnesota Vikings#Calais Campbell#Heinz Field#Fox
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fall short of remarkable comeback against Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings’ defence denied the Pittsburgh Steelers a touchdown at the death to claim a thrilling 36-28 victory on Thursday night.After crawling back from a 29-point deficit late in the third quarter, it looked like the Steelers might pull off an incredible comeback when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone as time expired.However, Freiermuth was sandwiched by multiple Vikings defenders and was unable to hang onto the ball, resigning the Steelers to their seventh loss of the season.THREE STRAIGHT TDs. 20 UNANSWERED POINTS.Here come the @Steelers. #HereWeGo📺: #PITvsMIN on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/qPn4jI7cBS pic.twitter.com/sc3cfbVTme— NFL (@NFL)...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Vikings beat Steelers 36-28, deny last-play pass in end zone

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 by forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play Thursday night.Ben Roethlisberger s throw to Pat Freiermuth was on target, but Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith sandwiched the rookie tight end at just the right moment to dislodge the ball and give the Vikings (6-7) a critical victory after they nearly squandered a 29-0 late-third-quarter lead.All but one of Minnesota's games this year have been decided...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Where Kirk Cousins Might Land if Vikings Rebuild This Offseason

Through 11 games of 2021, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ranks as follows in meaningful quarterback metrics:. Still, the franchise might veer in a different direction if the front office is recalibrated. Indeed, in the event the Vikings moved on from general manager Rick Spielman — assuming Minnesota doesn’t make a major playoff push in the next two months — the franchise could rebuild for the first time since 2011 or so.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy