Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ben Roethlisberger in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,758 yards (229.8 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He also has five rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 0.4 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In one matchup against the Vikings, Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards, 8.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Vikings.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 271.3 yards per game through the air.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Roethlisberger went 21-for-31 (67.7%) for 236 yards with two touchdown passes.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 772 yards while completing 62.9% of his passes (73-of-116), with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (257.3 per game).

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

