Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Najee Harris in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Najee Harris has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, catching 57 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 284 times this season, and he's carried 217 of those attempts (76.4%).

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Harris will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 131.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Vikings have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Harris rushed 21 times for 71 yards.

He also reeled in five passes for 36 yards.

Over his last three games, Harris has 133 rushing yards on 41 carries (44.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He also has 13 catches for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

