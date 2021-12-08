ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Najee Harris in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, catching 57 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 284 times this season, and he's carried 217 of those attempts (76.4%).
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Harris will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 131.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Vikings have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Harris rushed 21 times for 71 yards.
  • He also reeled in five passes for 36 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has 133 rushing yards on 41 carries (44.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 13 catches for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

