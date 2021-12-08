Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Diontae Johnson in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 76 catches (120 targets), leading his team with 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.8% (120 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Johnson was targeted 11 times and recorded eight catches for 105 yards and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Johnson has 24 receptions (38 targets) for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 100.3 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

