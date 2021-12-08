ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmwZI_0dGndyRe00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Diontae Johnson in his Week 14 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Minnesota Vikings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIdJa_0dGndyRe00
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 76 catches (120 targets), leading his team with 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) plus six touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.8% (120 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Johnson was targeted 11 times and recorded eight catches for 105 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Johnson has 24 receptions (38 targets) for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 100.3 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

