Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) slides in for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kirk Cousins' player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards (279.4 per game) while completing 68.4% of his passes (305-of-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.1% of the time while running the ball 41.9% of the time.
  • Cousins has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Cousins recorded 329 passing yards in one matchup against the Steelers, 76.5 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Steelers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 252.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Cousins went 30-for-40 (75.0 percent) for 340 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has put up 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while going 74-for-107 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

