Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kirk Cousins in his Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) slides in for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kirk Cousins' player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards (279.4 per game) while completing 68.4% of his passes (305-of-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.1% of the time while running the ball 41.9% of the time.

Cousins has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Cousins recorded 329 passing yards in one matchup against the Steelers, 76.5 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.

Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Steelers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 252.0 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Cousins went 30-for-40 (75.0 percent) for 340 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Cousins has put up 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while going 74-for-107 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

