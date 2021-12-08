Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alexander Mattison in his Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) runs with the ball in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Alexander Mattison's player props for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has 405 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 110 carries, with two touchdowns.

He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 24 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 110 of his team's 325 carries this season (33.8%).

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 27th in the NFL, conceding 130.9 yards per game.

Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Mattison put together a 90-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 22 times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

He added three receptions for 34 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Mattison has piled up 32 carries for 116 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has five catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive