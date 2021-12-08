ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alexander Mattison in his Week 14 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) runs with the ball in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Alexander Mattison's player props for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mattison has 405 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 110 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 24 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 110 of his team's 325 carries this season (33.8%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 27th in the NFL, conceding 130.9 yards per game.
  • Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Mattison put together a 90-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 22 times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added three receptions for 34 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Mattison has piled up 32 carries for 116 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has five catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

