Military

Remembering Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"December 7, 1941 -- A date which will live in infamy -- the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan. The United States was at peace with that nation, and, at the solicitation of Japan, was still in conversation...

US Navy Commissions Pearl Harbor-Based USS Daniel Inouye

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday commissioned the USS Daniel Inouye, named after the long-serving U.S. senator from Hawaii and decorated World War II veteran. Inouye and other Japanese Americans were initially prevented from enlisting for service after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. After the policy...
SCOTT DREYER: December 7–“Remember Pearl Harbor” at 80

A common theme from both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible is “remember.” In American history, which is short compared to world history, we have famous phrases like “Remember the Alamo” and “Remember Pearl Harbor.” (We also have the 1898 slogan “Remember the Maine!” which is a lesson on how “fake news” is not new and it actually helped get us into a war, but that may be for another column for another day.)
WGCL News — Remembering Pearl Harbor

Yesterday marked the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. The US naval base, located near Honolulu, Hawaii, was caught by surprise in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 1941. Hundreds of Japanese fighter planes attacked the base, destroying or damaging nearly 20 American ships and more than 300 airplanes.
80 years later | Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor

WACO, Texas — It has been 80 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War II. It was a day that saw 2,403 Americans die when the Japanese bombed the Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. One day after the attack, the US declared...
Minister's Corner: Japan's Pearl Harbor Hero

Pastor Elizabeth Affsprung --United Presbyterian Church, Shawnee. If you were hailed as a national hero, it could make it hard to change direction, if you felt you had lost your way. But it does happen. In the 1950s, the English-speaking world learned about such a hero: Mitsuo Fuchida, the Japanese commander who planned and led the aerial surprise attack against Pearl Harbor. Fuchida wrote two memoirs, and books about Pearl Harbor, and the battle of MIdway.
Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine

A top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
Coast Guard Offloads Nearly Four Tons Of Seized Cocaine At Miami Beach Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”
