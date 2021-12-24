The Best Gift Cards for Everyone on Your Last-Minute Holiday List

Last-minute shoppers don’t need to panic to find a great gift. Online and IRL retailers have plenty of options for your family and friends near and far, and there’s no need to worry about shipping delays or missing out on deals , either. For those in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for, consider giving an immersive, hands-on experience of shopping for themselves with a gift card to their favorite store or service this holiday.

From travel and food to wine and everything in between, there’s a thoughtful option for everyone on your list (because not all gift cards need to feel impersonal). Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best gift cards that make great stocking stuffers, host gifts, birthday presents and more.

Still stumped on present ideas? Check out more from The Hollywood Reporter ‘s holiday gift guide .

Airbnb Gift Card

As people return to travel, vacations and even nearby staycations, give your adventurous friends and family a getaway and travel experience they won’t forget with an Airbnb gift card. This digital gift never expires and can be used for any stay, Airbnb Experience, or online experience on the vacation rental platform. Airbnb gift cards are valid at U.S. locations and range from $50, $100, $200 or $500.

Airbnb Gift Card at Target



$50 to $500





Buy now

Artifact Uprising Gift Card

Your loved ones can create personalized cards, calendars, framed prints and photo books with a gift card to Artifact Uprising , which offers stylish designs and sleek framing options to turn every memory into a piece of art.

Artifact Uprising Gift Card



$20 to $500





Buy now

Clear Membership Gift Card

Give the gift of touchless airport check-in with a Clear membership gift card . Available at more than 50 airports in the U.S., the service a gamechanger for the traveler in your life and helps avoid the long lines, especially during busy travel times. Frequent jet-setters will appreciate the exclusive, members-only line to speed up the check-in and security process through Clear’s biometric identity verification process that uses the eyes and face. You can select a six-month membership ($79) or a one-year membership ($149).

Clear Gift Card



$79 to $149





Buy now

Nordstrom Gift Card

Whether they love designer labels, luxury beauty or stylish home goods, a Nordstrom gift card will let them pick out something special for themselves. Plus, you’ll get a promotional card for $25 or $50 when you give $175 or $300 worth of gift cards by Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET (promo card must be spent by Jan. 31, 2022).

Nordstrom Gift Card



$50





Buy now

Disney+ Gift Card

Whether you’re shopping for a Marvel maven , a Star Wars superfan or a Disney devotee , a one-year subscription to Disney+ ($80) lets first-time subscribers explore all the streaming offerings from their favorite pop culture franchises and then some. This is a downright amazing option for the film buff and entertainment lover in your life who plans on spending the holidays and beyond catching up on every single Avengers movie and miniseries, the latest Disney blockbusters including Jungle Cruise , Pixar shorts, content from National Geographic and more.

Disney+ One-Year Subscription



$80





Buy now

Glossy Box Gift Card

Give your favorite skincare and beauty enthusiast a subscription to Glossy Box and save 20 percent off. Use code GLOSSYGIFT20 when you buy an e-gift card for a one-, three-, six- or 12-month plan ($24 to $210). Recipients can customize their box depending on their skin type and concerns.

Glossy Box Gift Card



$24 to $210





Buy now

Etsy Gift Card

Etsy is a global marketplace for unique and creative goods ranging from handmade gifts and vintage items from its community of sellers — which means there are thousands upon thousands of gift-worthy products to browse. Better yet, let your hands-on giftee find something special for themselves and treat them to an Etsy gift card (available in $25 increments up to $250). They’ll find jewelry and accessories, clothing and shoes, wedding and party supplies, toys and entertainment, art, collectibles and crafting supplies alongside a fun holiday shop.

Etsy Gift Card



$25 to $250





Buy now

Amazon Gift Card

Whether it’s time to spruce up the home, pick up groceries or just shop random deals , a gift card to Amazon has plenty to offer the person you never know what to get. Amazon has tons of choices, including an e-gift card you can customize with a photo or video, or a physical gift card. You can also donate to charitable organizations or donate products to your favorite charities when you shop through smile.amazon.com .

Buy: Amazon Gift Card in Mini Envelope $10.00

UberEats Gift Card

Formerly Postmates, UberEats gives the gift of grub to your loved ones and makes an ideal gift for the busy holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute idea or just know a take-out regular, this gives your giftee options for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and the snack times in between). You can send a custom gift, or select from the following values, including $25, $50, $100 and $200. All gift cards can be used in both Uber and Uber Eats.

Uber Eats Gift Card



$15 and up





Buy now

Target Gift Card

Give the gift of options with the Target gift card . Select custom values from $10 to $500, which can spend by recipients on anything at the mass retailer online or in store. You can send it by mail, email or text message, too.

Target Gift Card



$10 to $500





Buy now

Sephora Gift Card

Help make beauty dreams come true this holiday season and give a Sephora gift card . This gift is a great experience for anyone obsessed with skincare, haircare, fragrance, cosmetics and beauty tools, and loves discovering new brands (or needs a restock of their favorite products). Available in $25, $50, $75 and $100 increments, you can choose your own e-gift card design or customize a physical card with a personal photo.

Sephora Gift Card



$20 and up





Buy now

Starbucks Gift Card

Keep those PSLs flowing and treat your favorite frappuccino fan to a Starbucks gift card that they can easily add to their smartphone app to keep earning more Star rewards. Cozy up with some coffee or treats and help celebrate the holidays with a custom amount in $25, $50 or $100. Giftees can order festive and regular drinks and food on the entire menu, purchase cups and goods, and take the worry out of paying with Starbucks’ contact-free app.

Buy: Starbucks Gift Card $25.00

Blue Apron Gift Card

Take the stress out of cooking and give a Blue Apron gift card . You can select a meal plan or pick out a wine gift card. Prices vary for meal and wine gifts ($65, $130, $260). Wines are selected from award-winning winemakers and some of the world’s top vineyards. Gift card recipients can use a meal e-gift card towards any subscription meal plan, available for several diet types.

Blue Apron Gift Card



$65 to $260





Buy now

DoorDash Gift Card

This holiday, help take care of dinner with a DoorDash gift card . Give the gift of food delivery and relieve the busy person in your life. Select the amount ($25 to $500) and connect your friends and family to more than 310,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities. The options are endless and it’s a super fun way to help support the businesses and restaurants they love.

DoorDash Gift Card



$25 to $500





Buy now

Apple Gift Card

For when you can’t shell out for the new AirPods 3 , an iPad or MacBook ( even if they’re on sale ), an Apple gift card is one wallet-friendlier gifting option. It’s great for the Apple aficionado who wants to upgrade their accessories or iCloud storage, or get new apps, games, music, TV shows, movies and more. The gift card can be used at Apple’s website, apps and brick-and-mortar locations.

Apple Gift Card at Target



$15 to $500





Buy now

Sunbasket Gift Card

Healthy eaters will appreciate the gift of Sunbasket, which offers nutritious meals for every type of lifestyle. Recipients can choose from meal kits and ready-to-heat dishes, whether they’re vegetarian, vegan, paleo, dairy- or soy-free, or on a diabetes-friendly diet, there’s something for everyone.

Sunbasket Gift Card



$100 to $300





Buy now

Winc Gift Card

Give the gift of chardonnay, merlot or rosé this holiday with a Winc gift card . Find one-, two- or three-month subscription options ($60 to $150), plus you can gift in other amounts. You can also stock up on vino for yourself (or others) with Winc’s holiday special, which offers four bottles for $30 and free shipping. Cheers to wonderful, easygoing gifting.

Winc Gift Card



$60 to $150





Buy now

Adorama Gift Card

If you’re still stumped on tech gifts for the A/V aficionado or entertainment enthusiast, let a gift card to online retailer Adorama do the hard work for you. Help upgrade a sound system, home theater, professional photography kit, smart home, computer setup and much more. With top deals for the holidays, this gift card delivers tons of options.

Adorama Gift Card



$25 to $600





Buy now

Chewy Gift Card

Here’s a gift card perfect for the pet parent in your life. Chewy e-gift cards are great for holidays and offer multiple price points between $25 to $500. It comes with no expiration or hidden fees, plus it’s a great way to help celebrate new furry friends this holiday season. You can also use the gift card to give back by donating directly to animal shelters and rescues.

Chewy Gift Card



$25 to $500





Buy now

Milk Bar Gift Card

Have a gourmand with a sweet tooth? Milk Bar’s gift card is great for anyone who loves pie, cookies or cakes — and it gives them a chance to pick out their own selection. The company ships nationwide and delivers daily. It’s redeemable online and comes in increments of $25, $50, $100, $250 and $500. Help satisfy a sweet tooth craving just in time for the new year.

Milk Bar Gift Card



$25 to $500





Buy now