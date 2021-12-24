ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Gift Cards for Everyone on Your Last-Minute Holiday List

By Nicole Charky-Chami
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnMbl_0dGkbyex00

Last-minute shoppers don’t need to panic to find a great gift. Online and IRL retailers have plenty of options for your family and friends near and far, and there’s no need to worry about shipping delays or missing out on deals , either. For those in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for, consider giving an immersive, hands-on experience of shopping for themselves with a gift card to their favorite store or service this holiday.

From travel and food to wine and everything in between, there’s a thoughtful option for everyone on your list (because not all gift cards need to feel impersonal). Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best gift cards that make great stocking stuffers, host gifts, birthday presents and more.

Still stumped on present ideas? Check out more from The Hollywood Reporter ‘s holiday gift guide .

Airbnb Gift Card

As people return to travel, vacations and even nearby staycations, give your adventurous friends and family a getaway and travel experience they won’t forget with an Airbnb gift card. This digital gift never expires and can be used for any stay, Airbnb Experience, or online experience on the vacation rental platform. Airbnb gift cards are valid at U.S. locations and range from $50, $100, $200 or $500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE9H6_0dGkbyex00

Airbnb Gift Card at Target

$50 to $500


Buy now

Artifact Uprising Gift Card

Your loved ones can create personalized cards, calendars, framed prints and photo books with a gift card to Artifact Uprising , which offers stylish designs and sleek framing options to turn every memory into a piece of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlU5C_0dGkbyex00

Artifact Uprising Gift Card

$20 to $500


Buy now

Clear Membership Gift Card

Give the gift of touchless airport check-in with a Clear membership gift card . Available at more than 50 airports in the U.S., the service a gamechanger for the traveler in your life and helps avoid the long lines, especially during busy travel times. Frequent jet-setters will appreciate the exclusive, members-only line to speed up the check-in and security process through Clear’s biometric identity verification process that uses the eyes and face. You can select a six-month membership ($79) or a one-year membership ($149).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vd6jJ_0dGkbyex00

Clear Gift Card

$79 to $149


Buy now

Nordstrom Gift Card

Whether they love designer labels, luxury beauty or stylish home goods, a Nordstrom gift card will let them pick out something special for themselves. Plus, you’ll get a promotional card for $25 or $50 when you give $175 or $300 worth of gift cards by Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. ET (promo card must be spent by Jan. 31, 2022).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1cWU_0dGkbyex00

Nordstrom Gift Card

$50


Buy now

Disney+ Gift Card

Whether you’re shopping for a Marvel maven , a Star Wars superfan or a Disney devotee , a one-year subscription to Disney+ ($80) lets first-time subscribers explore all the streaming offerings from their favorite pop culture franchises and then some. This is a downright amazing option for the film buff and entertainment lover in your life who plans on spending the holidays and beyond catching up on every single Avengers movie and miniseries, the latest Disney blockbusters including Jungle Cruise , Pixar shorts, content from National Geographic and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RGSE_0dGkbyex00

Disney+ One-Year Subscription

$80


Buy now

Glossy Box Gift Card

Give your favorite skincare and beauty enthusiast a subscription to Glossy Box and save 20 percent off. Use code GLOSSYGIFT20 when you buy an e-gift card for a one-, three-, six- or 12-month plan ($24 to $210). Recipients can customize their box depending on their skin type and concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEptj_0dGkbyex00

Glossy Box Gift Card

$24 to $210


Buy now

Etsy Gift Card

Etsy is a global marketplace for unique and creative goods ranging from handmade gifts and vintage items from its community of sellers — which means there are thousands upon thousands of gift-worthy products to browse. Better yet, let your hands-on giftee find something special for themselves and treat them to an Etsy gift card (available in $25 increments up to $250). They’ll find jewelry and accessories, clothing and shoes, wedding and party supplies, toys and entertainment, art, collectibles and crafting supplies alongside a fun holiday shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5xgO_0dGkbyex00

Etsy Gift Card

$25 to $250


Buy now

Amazon Gift Card

Whether it’s time to spruce up the home, pick up groceries or just shop random deals , a gift card to Amazon has plenty to offer the person you never know what to get. Amazon has tons of choices, including an e-gift card you can customize with a photo or video, or a physical gift card. You can also donate to charitable organizations or donate products to your favorite charities when you shop through smile.amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHZB5_0dGkbyex00

Buy: Amazon Gift Card in Mini Envelope $10.00

UberEats Gift Card

Formerly Postmates, UberEats gives the gift of grub to your loved ones and makes an ideal gift for the busy holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute idea or just know a take-out regular, this gives your giftee options for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and the snack times in between). You can send a custom gift, or select from the following values, including $25, $50, $100 and $200. All gift cards can be used in both Uber and Uber Eats.

Uber Eats Gift Card

$15 and up


Buy now

Target Gift Card

Give the gift of options with the Target gift card . Select custom values from $10 to $500, which can spend by recipients on anything at the mass retailer online or in store. You can send it by mail, email or text message, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1F6R_0dGkbyex00

Target Gift Card

$10 to $500


Buy now

Sephora Gift Card

Help make beauty dreams come true this holiday season and give a Sephora gift card . This gift is a great experience for anyone obsessed with skincare, haircare, fragrance, cosmetics and beauty tools, and loves discovering new brands (or needs a restock of their favorite products). Available in $25, $50, $75 and $100 increments, you can choose your own e-gift card design or customize a physical card with a personal photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Trl5H_0dGkbyex00

Sephora Gift Card

$20 and up


Buy now

Starbucks Gift Card

Keep those PSLs flowing and treat your favorite frappuccino fan to a Starbucks gift card that they can easily add to their smartphone app to keep earning more Star rewards. Cozy up with some coffee or treats and help celebrate the holidays with a custom amount in $25, $50 or $100. Giftees can order festive and regular drinks and food on the entire menu, purchase cups and goods, and take the worry out of paying with Starbucks’ contact-free app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOUVw_0dGkbyex00

Buy: Starbucks Gift Card $25.00

Blue Apron Gift Card

Take the stress out of cooking and give a Blue Apron gift card . You can select a meal plan or pick out a wine gift card. Prices vary for meal and wine gifts ($65, $130, $260). Wines are selected from award-winning winemakers and some of the world’s top vineyards. Gift card recipients can use a meal e-gift card towards any subscription meal plan, available for several diet types.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phYKX_0dGkbyex00

Blue Apron Gift Card

$65 to $260


Buy now

DoorDash Gift Card

This holiday, help take care of dinner with a DoorDash gift card . Give the gift of food delivery and relieve the busy person in your life. Select the amount ($25 to $500) and connect your friends and family to more than 310,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities. The options are endless and it’s a super fun way to help support the businesses and restaurants they love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kimYC_0dGkbyex00

DoorDash Gift Card

$25 to $500


Buy now

Apple Gift Card

For when you can’t shell out for the new AirPods 3 , an iPad or MacBook ( even if they’re on sale ), an Apple gift card is one wallet-friendlier gifting option. It’s great for the Apple aficionado who wants to upgrade their accessories or iCloud storage, or get new apps, games, music, TV shows, movies and more. The gift card can be used at Apple’s website, apps and brick-and-mortar locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hiis_0dGkbyex00

Apple Gift Card at Target

$15 to $500


Buy now

Sunbasket Gift Card

Healthy eaters will appreciate the gift of Sunbasket, which offers nutritious meals for every type of lifestyle. Recipients can choose from meal kits and ready-to-heat dishes, whether they’re vegetarian, vegan, paleo, dairy- or soy-free, or on a diabetes-friendly diet, there’s something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zP0l2_0dGkbyex00

Sunbasket Gift Card

$100 to $300


Buy now

Winc Gift Card

Give the gift of chardonnay, merlot or rosé this holiday with a Winc gift card . Find one-, two- or three-month subscription options ($60 to $150), plus you can gift in other amounts. You can also stock up on vino for yourself (or others) with Winc’s holiday special, which offers four bottles for $30 and free shipping. Cheers to wonderful, easygoing gifting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBN6L_0dGkbyex00

Winc Gift Card

$60 to $150


Buy now

Adorama Gift Card

If you’re still stumped on tech gifts for the A/V aficionado or entertainment enthusiast, let a gift card to online retailer Adorama do the hard work for you. Help upgrade a sound system, home theater, professional photography kit, smart home, computer setup and much more. With top deals for the holidays, this gift card delivers tons of options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196MxO_0dGkbyex00

Adorama Gift Card

$25 to $600


Buy now

Chewy Gift Card

Here’s a gift card perfect for the pet parent in your life. Chewy e-gift cards are great for holidays and offer multiple price points between $25 to $500. It comes with no expiration or hidden fees, plus it’s a great way to help celebrate new furry friends this holiday season. You can also use the gift card to give back by donating directly to animal shelters and rescues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfmzm_0dGkbyex00

Chewy Gift Card

$25 to $500


Buy now

Milk Bar Gift Card

Have a gourmand with a sweet tooth? Milk Bar’s gift card is great for anyone who loves pie, cookies or cakes — and it gives them a chance to pick out their own selection. The company ships nationwide and delivers daily. It’s redeemable online and comes in increments of $25, $50, $100, $250 and $500. Help satisfy a sweet tooth craving just in time for the new year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auS0X_0dGkbyex00

Milk Bar Gift Card

$25 to $500


Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Boxing Day Sales to Shop After Christmas and Through the New Year

Holiday gift cards already burning a hole in your pocket? Boxing Day is Dec. 26, adding to an ever-expanding list of retail holidays for deal hunters. First celebrated in the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth countries, the post-Christmas holiday is rooted in the tradition of charity, though its exact origins are up for debate among historians. In modern times, it’s come to serve as an extension of St. Nick’s Day — and the extra opportunity to watch football (or soccer, depending on your locale) and spend time with loved ones also comes with end-of-year discounts. Ahead, see some of the best Boxing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young and Her Winner: “We Were Able to Show a Black Love Story”

The Bachelorette revealed another engagement on its season 18 finale. Michelle Young, the former Division 1 basketball player and elementary school teacher who stood out as the runner-up on Matt James’ controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, returned to the work-in-progress franchise this fall to lead her own cycle, still confident in the reality TV process. “The story is going to be told accurately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of her season. “It is going to be told in a way that all walks of life can understand, but is really going to showcase those diverse love...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sutton Foster Confirms ‘Music Man’ Absence Due to Positive COVID-19 Test as Hugh Jackman Praises Swings, Understudies

Sutton Foster missed Thursday’s preview performance of the long-awaited Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway actress and star of Younger confirmed her absence was due to a positive test in an Instagram story posted Friday morning. Beyond explaining why she didn’t take the stage for the preview show, Foster also celebrated actress and Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo and helped prevent the production, which had just begun previews on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Winter Garden Theater, from having to cancel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Food Delivery#Holiday Season#Irl#Airbnb Gift Card#Artifact Uprising
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Pixar
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
Kiplinger

16 Best Amazon Prime Perks for the Holidays 2021

With supply-chain worries hanging over holiday shopping in 2021, Amazon’s free one-day(ish) shipping is potential gold for procrastinating gift-givers. There's no retailer more efficient at delivering goods fast and free than the world's biggest online retailer, Amazon. Free shipping is the most popular and valuable perk of Amazon Prime membership ($119/year). But it's not the only Prime benefit you should be taking advantage of. Consider these 16 ways to get the most out of your Prime Membership this holiday season.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy