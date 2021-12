The holiday season is finally upon us, and if you are gathering a few people around the table to talk and catch up, why not break out a board game to make the event even better!. One of the easiest ways to instantly spice up your holidays is getting out one of your favorite board games to play, and while 2021 has experienced all kinds of delays across the games industry, there were still some amazing games that released this year in tabletop, and we're to break down which ones might be perfect for you and the best place to get them. You can start checking out our suggestions on the next slide!

