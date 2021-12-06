Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Earnest Locklear, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; Carlter Locklear, Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke; Patricia Hayes, Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; Dollar General, Melinda Road, Pembroke; Torri Ellis, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; Dena Dagnan, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; Tommy Owens, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Poco Shop #1, North Fayetteville Street, Parkton; Delois Thompson, Lowe Road, Lumberton; Amanda Locklear, James Fairley, Fairley Road, Maxton; Tyler Callahan, Joshua Street, St. Pauls; Family Dollar, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Bobby Hunt, Chattanooga Drive, Pembroke; Tracy Deese, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Jamie Stone, Alicia Drive, Lumberton; Clint Hunt, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; and John Chavis, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Locklear, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; Reyna Soto, Odum Road, Lumberton; Regina Locklear, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Darrien Locklear, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Dianne Knapp, Dewitt Drive, Parkton; Marcus Tadlock, Juanita Road, Maxton; Linda Maynor, Velma Drive, Rowland; Caleb Sanderson, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Michelle Morford, Interstate 95 at the southbound lane near mile marker 10, Lumberton; Kimberly Watts, Pridgen Road, Lumberton; Kimberly Locklear, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton; Edna Oxendine, Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; Muhammed Saleem, Vonnies Drive, Maxton; Joshua Jacobs, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; Stanley Allen, Faith Road, Pembroke; Martinez Perez, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Mark Palmer, Fairley Road, Maxton; Isaac Dockery, Chris Road, Shannon; Brenda Mays, N.C. 904, Fairmont; Tawana Milon, Oxford Circle, Rowland; Cindy Ransom, Genes Road, Pembroke; Carlos Ortez, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Angus Bethea, Acadiana Drive, Parkton; and Patience Deal, Freewill Lane, Rowland.

Jonathan Clark reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Johnson Road in Red Springs.

Brandon Odum reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on N.C. 211 West in Lumberton.