Tips for making your poinsettia shine through the season and beyond

The bar cart, once relegated to chic hotels and scenes in old movies, exploded in popularity in the 2010s. Holiday entertaining cooled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but as people welcome friends and family back into their homes, they seem to have turned their attention back to their home bar setups — searches for glassware, drinkware or barware increased 146 percent in the past year, while searches for bar carts and accessories are also up, notes Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert.
Comments / 0