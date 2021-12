Year after year the critic comes, that unkind aunt who wasn’t quite invited to the house spoiling Christmas for the children by pointing out that The Nutcracker is, like most American traditions, not as old and established as it purports to be and problematic where it comes to gender and race to boot. This year, one year after The Year Without a Nutcracker, five years after the premiere of this $4 million production, my third year viewing (and reviewing) this production, and its first year in the Joffrey’s new home at the Lyric Opera House, let’s see if this Carabosse can pull a Drosselmeyer and offer an unasked-for gift that might help this ballet mature—or at least imagine doing so.

