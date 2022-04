This is the best place in Miami to get kakigori, AKA Japanese shaved ice and has the fluffiest, most delicate shaved ice in town. Japow is operated from a tiny cart in the Design District where each order of kakigori is manually shaved on an imported Japanese shaver. Each order of kakigori also gets its own custom whipped cream. So, if you order the Passion Fruit Mountain (which you should), you will also get passion fruit whipped cream—not only on top but also buried inside. Besides that version, we also love the tiger tempura, which tastes like cereal milk in frozen form and is topped with Frosted Flakes. There aren't any tables, so you'll have to enjoy your kakigori standing up or find a nearby bench. Japow also sells canned boba, but don't waste your money on it. It's not very good.

4 DAYS AGO