Arsenal legend Thierry Henry claims there is ‘something not right’ about manager Mikel Arteta’s treatment of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker was substituted during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.With the visitors needing a goal to level things up at Old Trafford on Thursday night, the Gabon international was taken off by Arteta in the 79th minute and replaced by Alexandre Lacazette.And Henry, who was on punditry duties at the game, could not make sense of the decision during his post-match analysis.He told Sky Sports: “Aubameyang is your captain. He is your goal scorer. You put him as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO