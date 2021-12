After having a couple running backs leave the program and enter the transfer portal during the 2021 season the Indiana staff was looking to add experience at that spot for 2022, and they were able to do that with the addition of Shaun Shivers. The 5-foot-7, 189-pound running back from Auburn announced today that he has decided to finish his college career with the Hoosiers. Shivers is ranked as the number one athlete and the 17th best player overall in the 247Sports transfer rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO