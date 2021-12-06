ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, South African Anti-Apartheid Icon, Dies at 84

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, a former anti-apartheid fighter who, like the greats of the struggle he encountered, spent part of his life in Robben Island penitentiary in South Africa, died Monday at the age of 84. He died of a long illness at his home in...

South Florida Times

South Africa’s last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, 85

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died aged 85. Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the...
SOUTH AFRICA
spectrumnews1.com

South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Worried scientists in South Africa are scrambling to combat the lightning spread across the country of the new and highly transmissible omicron COVID-19 variant as the world grapples with its emergence. In the space of two weeks, the omicron variant has sent South Africa from a period...
SCIENCE
accesswdun.com

Omicron was in Netherlands before South African alert on it

BRUSSELS (AP) — The omicron variant was already in the Netherlands when South Africa alerted the World Health Organization about it last week, Dutch health authorities said Tuesday, adding to fear and confusion over the new version of the coronavirus in a weary world hoping it had left the worst of the pandemic behind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Noodle link investigated as children die in South Africa

Officials in South Africa are looking into the deaths of up to five children to see if they are linked to eating instant noodles. The Department of Health is investigating the possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. The agency met with environmental health practitioners from the...
FOOD SAFETY
Jacob Zuma
Nelson Mandela
Cyril Ramaphosa
nationalblackguide.com

U. S. Decision to Impose Restrictions on African Visitors Called 'Travel Apartheid'

Special to the Trice Edney News Wire from Global Information Network. (TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – Harsh criticism continues to be heard from Africans and their leaders against UK and U.S. travel restrictions allegedly to control the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant – now showing up in several U.S. states. "What is...
TRAVEL
poundsterlinglive.com

South African Rand Stabilising

As ZAR stabilises following Omicron-induced sell-off But still faces anxious wait for data on threat posed. But early signs are positive, suggesting mild disease. The Rand has emerged as an unlikely outperformer this week but now faces an anxious wait during which uncertainty about the threat posed by the newest strain of coronavirus could limit its scope for further appreciation.
WORLD
Voice of America

South Africa Avoiding Lockdown Despite Spike in COVID-19 Cases

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, nearly double the number from one week earlier. The government is making a renewed push for people to get vaccinated, but so far is avoiding new lockdown measures, in an effort to protect the economy. Coronavirus cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Benin Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

DAKAR — A court in Benin convicted one of President Patrice Talon's main opponents Saturday for complicity in acts of terrorism. Reckya Madougou was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a trial her lawyers denounced as a political hit job. The verdict was announced at about 6 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) following a trial that included no witnesses, her lawyers said in a statement.
POLITICS
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
Africa
South Africa
Voice of America

Calls Grow for a 'Fighting Government' in Burkina Faso as Prime Minister Quits

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadi insurgency, a day after the crisis cost the prime minister his job. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody 6-year-old campaign that has claimed about 2,000 lives and forced 1.4...
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Cameroon Water Clash Degenerates to Community Clashes, Leaving More Casualties

YAOUNDÉ — Clashes among farmers, ranchers, and fishers over water scarcity have escalated along Cameroon’s northern border with Chad. Cameroonian officials say villages and markets were torched Wednesday and violent conflict sent thousands fleeing into neighboring Chad. A messenger sent by traditional rulers tells at least 120...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Cameroon Says Africa Soccer Will Be Successful Despite Separatist Threats

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — Cameroonian authorities have vowed a safe African Football Cup of Nations when they host the biennial tournament in January. Cameroon's Anglophone separatists have threatened further attacks on two towns that have stadiums to be used for group matches. Cameroon’s police, military and senior government officials have...
FIFA
Voice of America

Scarce Resources in Cameroon Trigger Deadly Clashes, Mass Displacement

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency says intercommunal fighting over scarce resources in Cameroon has triggered the mass exodus of more than 30,000 refugees to neighboring Chad. Deadly clashes erupted December 5 in the Cameroonian border village of Ouloumsa following a dispute between herders, fishermen and farmers over dwindling...
AFRICA
The Independent

In Buddhism, women blaze a path but strive for gender equity

Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, born in England has devoted her life to attaining enlightenment in a female form — at one stage spending years isolated in a cave in the Himalayas to follow the rigorous path of the most devoted yogis. She later founded a nunnery in India focused on giving women in Tibetan Buddhism some of the same opportunities reserved for monks. Venerable Dhammananda renounced her family life and a prestigious academic career in Thailand to follow the path of the Buddha. She then defied her homeland’s unequal status of women in Buddhist practice by traveling to Sri Lanka...
RELIGION
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Myanmar Anti-Coup Activists Protest Junta with 'Silent Strike'

Protesters in Myanmar closed businesses and stayed off the streets Friday in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected government in a February coup. Photos published by Myanmar media showed deserted streets and markets in towns across the country,...
PROTESTS

