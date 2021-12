United Airlines has a big schedule planned across the Atlantic in 2022. Next summer, to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, the airline will have, on average, over 100 daily flights during the peak summer months across the Atlantic. With travel to East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific looking slim next year as well, United is positioning itself to have greater international exposure across the Atlantic next year – more than it has ever had before. Here is a look at United’s plans next summer.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 HOURS AGO