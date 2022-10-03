ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s Heavenly Home! Tour the Actress’ Gorgeous $21 Million Bel Air Mansion

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston‘s home is where her heart is! The actress has given fans various peeks inside of her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019.

The former Friends star is a self-confessed homebody, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be than roaming her 8,500-square-foot house she purchased in 2011 and lovingly decorated to her own tastes.

During the COVID lockdown when many people were going stir crazy, The Morning Show actress admitted during an April 2, 2020, remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she hadn’t left her home in three weeks … and was perfectly fine! “I’m a born agoraphobe,” Jen admitted about being home alone, adding, “This is kind of a dream — not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.”

gotpap/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Jen went on to describe how she passed the time cleaning out various closets inside her mansion and finding so many incredible pieces of memorabilia that she forgot she had. More than a year later, she admitted to the host on a September 20, 2021, return to Kimmel that, “I’ve been in the house a lot. I’ve rearranged furniture … I went from the set from Sony studios to shoot [The] Morning Show right back to my house.”

Before joining Instagram, the actress showed off her house — which she used to share with former husband Justin Theroux before their February 2018 split — on SmartWater’s Instagram, during a one-day account takeover in December 2017.

In a series of six photos, Jen showed off her stunning property’s minimalist yet rustic aesthetic, and the Friends actress definitely found the perfect balance between classic and modern design in her home. Fans were lucky to have gotten a glimpse of Jen’s kitchen, two living rooms and part of the exterior of the house but kept some privacy by not showing any photos of her bedroom. Nonetheless, fans were grateful for the little peek showing Jen looking so comfy and cozy at home, especially with her beloved pet dogs.

Her pooches have been one of the main ways that the We’re the Millers star continues to show fans her home via Instagram, along with how she preps for various awards shows. Fans were able to get a look at her massive walk-in closet with numerous wardrobe areas as she was getting fitted in her gown for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. She also showed off a rare look at her stunning Zen garden-style bathroom and long granite tub after winning a Screen Actors Guild Award in February 2020.

Scroll down for photos of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air mansion.

