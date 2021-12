The Utah Jazz are often known for their defense, thanks to their intimidating home-court advantage and Defensive Player of the Year roaming the paint in Rudy Gobert. But their three-point shooting prowess has been just as key to their success in the past two seasons. The Jazz made the most threes in the NBA last season with a stunning 16.7 per game while converting them at 38.9%, fourth in the league.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO