Show Off Your Christmas Tree

People should avoid getting young animals or new pets as Christmas gifts, an animal rights charity has warned.The USPCA urged people not to bring a pet into their home this festive season as a present or gift.“For the USPCA this is unfortunately something we come up against each year, as there is a seasonal demand for young animals such as puppies or kittens,” chief executive Brendan Mullan said on Friday.“Under no circumstances should a pet be taken in on a whim or as a surprise – these decisions, rooted in impulse, are unfortunately the actions that can cause animals to...
