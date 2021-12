(Boundless Farmstead, Bend | Photo by Amanda Photographic) Local farmers and ranchers located in Central Oregon are now able to apply for an On-Farm Efficiency Grant, the newest program offered by the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA). Farmers and ranchers may apply for up to $4,000 in grant funds to put towards infrastructure upgrades, equipment purchases, professional development and/or technical assistance. The goal of this new project is to invest in increasing the ability of Central Oregon producers to overcome shocks and strains on their operations by providing direct farm investments.

BEND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO