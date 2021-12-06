ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon Might Be Collecting Your Browsing History

That's basically exactly what they're doing. I had already disabled this, but got a message from Verizon I guess trying to convince me to sign up for it so I double checked to make sure it was still disabled. The email...

knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
BGR.com

WhatsApp now supports cryptocurrency payments in the US

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Facebook (now Meta) wanted to launch a cryptocurrency payment service of its own a few years ago. The idea was that people would use it together with a Facebook-made digital wallet to send and receive money via chat apps like Messenger or WhatsApp. Called Libra, the project saw plenty of resistance from users and regulators, and Facebook seemingly abandoned it. But the company didn’t give up altogether. The metaverse teasers from Mark Zuckerberg included cryptocurrency references just a few weeks ago. Fast-forward to mid-December, and WhatsApp has now...
knowtechie.com

Verizon quietly launched a new program that collects a ton of customer data

Telecom supercompany Verizon recently launched a new program called the “Verizon Custom Experience,” supposedly as a way to provide better service to its customers. But, as it turns out, the program requires access to your app activity, websites you visit, and even all of your call and text activity. That’s...
slashdot.org

Just a personal memento of my latest visit to Google Play

If I did feel it was an Ask Slashdot candidate, I guess it would be under some category of "How to make the Internet less evil?" Or I could expand the suggestion at the bottom, where it hit the character limit. However it's a suggestion that I've already thrown into the pot at Slashdot and never detected any interest (ior comprehension).
theeastcountygazette.com

Privacy Concern: Verizon’s invasive app supposedly steals your browser history, contact numbers, location, etc

Privacy is yet a great point in the tech enterprise, and how tech businesses manage their customer’s information is yet a topic for discussion. The latest accusation regarding secrecy break is with the My Verizon mobile application, which is reportedly getting users’ browser records, location, applications, and also contacts, all in the title of supporting the business “know your concern.”
staradvertiser.com

Your old flip cellphone might not work in 2022

Dear Savvy Senior: My 80-year-old father has an old flip phone he carries around with him for emergency purposes, but I’ve heard these devices will soon be phased out. Is this true? If so, how can we know if his phone will be affected, and where can I find him a simple new one that he can operate? — Searching Daughter.
slashdot.org

Google Says Bug With Teams and Android Can Cause 911 Calls To Fail

JoeyRox writes: Last week, a Reddit user reported that they weren't able to call 911 using their Pixel 3 and later said they were working with Google support to figure out the issue. Yesterday, Google announced what was causing the issue in a reply to the post: an "unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system." In its comment, Google says that the bug happens when someone is using Android 10 or later and has Teams installed but isn't logged into the app. The company says that Microsoft will be releasing an update to Teams "soon" to prevent the issue and that there's an update to Android coming January 4th.
The Independent

'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.“The internet’s on fire right now," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. "People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and all kinds of people scrambling to exploit it." He said Friday morning that in the 12 hours since the bug's existence was disclosed that it had been "fully weaponized,” meaning that malefactors have developed and distributed tools to exploit.The flaw may be the worst computer vulnerability discovered in...
slashdot.org

Microsoft Rolls Out Revamped Notepad App To Windows 11 Insiders

Is it so hard to help fund Notepad++ ? Or better hire its author ?. Yes. Notepad++ is very nice, but even short of that, just adding line numbering that you could turn on and off would have been a massive improvement to basic Notepad. IMHO, Notepad is perfect the...
Android Headlines

Verizon Is Collecting User Data: Here’s How You Can Opt-Out

Verizon is back in the news again, and not for good reasons. The carrier is automatically enrolling its wireless users into the “Verizon Custom Experience” program, which basically collects user data for targeted ads. Verizon’s site claims it will use the data to “personalize our communications with you,” among a...
slashdot.org

EFF Warns Chrome Users: 'Manifest V3 Is Deceitful and Threatening'

I have some good news for you: there is a free and open-source browser available for your use! You can get it here! [mozilla.org]. My actual point is, the profit-seeking goals are part of why Chrome is the most popular browser. There is a direct financial incentive to make it the most popular browser. Firefox is in a slightly different boat, and the result is clear: Firefox is not as good. If you actually succeeded at taking Chrome away from Google, and making it fully open source, it would decay into Firefox.
idropnews.com

Verizon Reportedly Using App to Secretly Track Customer Browsing History, Phone Calls, and More

Verizon customers take note. The wireless carrier’s “Custom Experience” in its My Verizon app is doing more than just personalizing a customer’s experience. The app secretly collects personal and private information as it strives to deliver the customer’s relevant “product and service recommendations.”. How does Verizon determine what a customer...
slashdot.org

New Zero-Day In the Log4j Java Library Is Already Being Exploited

A newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in the widely used Java logging library Apache Log4j is easy to exploit and enables attackers to gain full control of affected servers. ZDNet reports: Tracked as CVE-2021-44228, the vulnerability is classed as severe and allows unauthenticated remote code execution as the user running the application utilizes the Java logging library. CERT New Zealand warns that it's already being exploited in the wild. CISA has urged users and administrators to apply the recommended mitigations "immediately" in order to address the critical vulnerabilities. Systems and services that use the Java logging library, Apache Log4j between versions 2.0 and 2.14.1 are all affected, including many services and applications written in Java. The vulnerability was first discovered in Minecraft but researchers warn that cloud applications are also vulnerable. It's also used in enterprise applications and it's likely that many products will be found to be vulnerable as more is learned about the flaw. Slashdot reader alfabravoteam shares an excerpt from a blog post by researchers a LunaSec, warning that "anybody using Apache Struts is likely vulnerable." From the report:
