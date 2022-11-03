ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
 5 days ago
A lifelong connection. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott 's coparenting relationship has stood the test of time as they have faced ups and downs when it comes to their newborn son.

The All That alum is already a father to twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey , and Golden and Powerful, that he shares with Brittany Bell , ahead of Scott's pregnancy announcement in a January 2021 post.

Scott confirmed that she was expecting a baby boy four months later and shared Instagram photos from a nude maternity shoot photo where she introduced her future son as, “ZEN S. CANNON."

The duo welcomed their baby in June 2021, with the little one sharing his birthday month with his half-siblings Zillion and Zion. The twins, which Cannon shares with Abby De La Rosa , were born two months after the DJ revealed their paternity.

“Our dearest sons: my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” De La Rosa captioned baby bump snaps via Instagram in April. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. "Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you — is for YOU! You both are already so loved, and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Scott, for her part, announced Zen's birth on Instagram one month after the delivery, writing, "I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21." The post included three black-and-white photos of her holding the newborn and cradling her baby bump before his birth.

The America's Got Talent host later shared his plans to be celibate amid his growing family , noting that he was "trying to be responsible."

"I'm trying to lead by example because I am a father of many," the California native told Extra in November 2021. "I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It's those aspects. I've done it before. I think the longest I've ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!”

The TV presenter also spoke candidly about his “biggest insecurities and biggest fears in parenting” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same month, explaining that it is “giving too much energy elsewhere and not to my children.”

"When I can cut out a certain aspect of my lifestyle and focus on children and work, it makes it a lot easier," he added at the time. "I've done [celibacy] before, just to show that I'm not controlled by an emotion, I'm not addicted to certain things. Sometimes, you just gotta take a break because you know too much of anything can ruin the process."

In December 2021, Cannon confirmed that his son Zen had passed away from a brain tumor. He praised Scott for being the "strongest woman I’ve ever seen" amid their little one's health crisis.

"We never had an argument," he said during the Nick Cannon Show at the time. "She was emotional when she needed to be but always was the best mom and continues to be the best mom.”

Scroll down to relive the relationship between Cannon and Scott:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

