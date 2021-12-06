Randi Berris

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright MLS announced today that Frank Major, Bright’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors. Founded in 1999, RESO provides guidance for the entire real estate marketplace through the creation and certification of national industry standards. Member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. As one of the first multiple listing services to achieve RESO’s Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification for ensuring industry-approved definitions and consistent terms and data structures, Bright is currently working with RESO to help define showing data standards aimed at supporting product choice.

