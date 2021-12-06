ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Randi Berris

By Editorials
Crain's Detroit Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Leaders for Michigan named Randi Berris, an award-winning corporate communications leader, as Vice President...

www.crainsdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
Business Wire

Bright MLS CTO Frank Major Elected to 2022 RESO Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright MLS announced today that Frank Major, Bright’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors. Founded in 1999, RESO provides guidance for the entire real estate marketplace through the creation and certification of national industry standards. Member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. As one of the first multiple listing services to achieve RESO’s Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification for ensuring industry-approved definitions and consistent terms and data structures, Bright is currently working with RESO to help define showing data standards aimed at supporting product choice.
MarketWatch

C.H. Robinson increases dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. said late Thursday its board of directors has authorized a dividend increase to 55 cents a share, from 51 cents a share, to be payable on Jan. 3 to shareholders of record on Dec. 13. The logistics company's board also increased the company's share repurchase authorization by an additional 20 million shares of common stock. C.H. Robinson had about 2.1 million shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization authorized in 2018, the company said. Shares of C.H. Robinson were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 1.1%.
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
Crain's Detroit Business

Quickly evolving DEI efforts need investment, dedication

Since the death of George Floyd in May 2020, there have been fervent conversations about race and inclusion. In business, discussions have centered around an organization's overall commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), engaging leaders and employees and ensuring inclusivity is achieved. Floyd's death and protests that followed was...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

