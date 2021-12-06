ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will Children in Louisiana Be Forced to Get the Vax?

By Erin McCarty
 4 days ago
A COVID vaccine mandate for students to attend public school in Louisiana is voted down by the House Health and Welfare Committee. The vote on the measure was 13-2. Only Dustin Miller and Robby Carter voted to require the vaccine as part of the school immunization schedule. Who Wants...

