Laramie Flapjack Fundraiser for Local Family

As part of the recent Chester Festival of Trees, Chester City Park officials debuted a new holiday fundraiser. A group of 17 businesses from Chester, East Liverpool and Calcutta are participating in an ornament walk. Susan Hineman, one of the organizers, will have certificates for the event available at her table during Chester’s Hometown Christmas Dec. 4. For $10 per person, individuals will be able to obtain an ornament from each participating business between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Pictured, holding one of the ornaments, is Edna Bechar, owner of EJ’s Restaurant. — Contributed.

CHESTER, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO