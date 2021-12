On November 30th at 6pm KST, Ateez dropped their second set of solo concept photos featuring Yesoang and Yunho. The photos appear reminiscent of Inception from the Fever Part 1 era, which began back in 2020 as the start of the fever series. They look stunning in the photos. Meanwhile, Zero : Fever Epilogue is set to be released on December 10th and will be the ending of their Zero : Fever series. Turbulence is the title track for the Epilogue. More Solo concept photos are set to drop so stay tuned!

