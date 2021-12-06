6 kickers Jets can target after Alex Kessman's struggles vs. Eagles

Alex Kessman’s tenure with the Jets is likely coming to an end before Gang Green takes the field against the Saints in Week 14.

New York cut Matt Ammendola prior to its matchup with the Eagles, giving Kessman the chance to take over as its kicker. The Pittsburgh product bombed his audition, missing two extra points in the first quarter of New York’s blowout loss in Week 13. Robert Saleh never called Kessman’s number again, opting to attempt two-point and fourth-down conversions instead of risking another miss.

“We’ll get someone else in the building and we’ll keep going until something works,” Saleh said postgame.

Kessman said that he won’t “let two kicks define me,” but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets let his pair of PAT attempts define — and end — his time in New York. With that in mind, here are six available kickers the Jets could bring in.

Josh Lambo

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Pro with the Jaguars in 2019, Lambo was released by Jacksonville after he missed two field goals against the Cardinals in Week 3. Lambo dealt with injuries in 2020 and might not have the same leg he used to, but he has a track record of success. That’s more than the Jets’ recent crop of failed kickers can say.

Eddy Piñeiro

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Piñeiro worked out for the Jets last week and converted on 82.1 percent of his kicks with the Bears in 2019. New York might have to offer Piñeiro a pay bump to make up for the mistake of picking Kessman over him last week.

Matt McCrane

Syndication: Cincinnati

McCrane hasn’t attempted a regular-season kick since he was with the Steelers in 2018 and hasn’t been able to stick with a team the last two years. However, he briefly kicked for the New York Guardians of the XFL and has reps in MetLife Stadium. Maybe a kicker who is familiar with their home turf is what the Jets need right now.

Lirim Hajrullahu

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 31-year-old Hajrullahu made his NFL debut with the Cowboys in Week 11, connecting on all five of his extra point attempts before being released upon Greg Zuerlein’s return from the COVID list. Hajrullahu is a two-time CFL All-Star and his chance to stick in the NFL.

Aldrick Rosas

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rosas, who is currently on the Lions’ practice squad, went 1-4 on field goal attempts with the Saints earlier this season. He is known for having a big leg and is another kicker who is familiar with MetLife Stadium thanks to his days with the Giants.

Quinn Nordin

Syndication: The Providence Journal

The Patriots are set with Nick Folk right now, but they’re high on Nordin and he’ll likely be protected on their practice squad. The Jets could pounce if New England does not protect the former Michigan star, though, as he has a strong and accurate leg. There’s plenty of upside for New York if it can land him.