Recipes

Smoky Shrimp and Chicken Gumbo

Simmer and Boil
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Prepare the stock: Peel and devein the shrimp, reserving the shells. Cut each shrimp in half lengthwise; cover shrimp, and refrigerate. 2. Combine reserved shrimp shells, 8 cups water, peppercorns, garlic, celery, bay leaves, carrots, and onion in a large Dutch oven, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and...

www.cookinglight.com

Simmer and Boil

Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup

1. Layer peas, potato, garlic, onion, celery, carrot, bay leaf, pepper, salt, and ham hocks in a 6-quart slow cooker. Gently pour 6 cups water over top. Cover and cook on low 8 hours. 2. Remove ham hocks from slow cooker. Remove meat from bones, and cut into bite-size pieces;...
Mashed

Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

People who love shrimp have undoubtedly enjoyed it in every which way possible. As we shrimp lovers know, there are a lot of recipes for grilling and frying shrimp, but when it comes down to shrimp cocktail, we usually buy it at a store or a restaurant. Contrary to popular belief, shrimp cocktail is pretty easy to make, and it's also more affordable to do it yourself than to get it from the grocery store or on a night out. This recipe also includes a wonderful cocktail sauce recipe as well because shrimp and cocktail sauce go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Boston Globe

Cocktail recipes: Smoky cocktails without a single ember

Whether you’re smoke-averse or all-in on them, these mezcal- and scotch-based cocktails will satisfy. Smoking in crowded bars may mostly (and happily) be a relic of the past, but the cocktail glass itself hasn’t lost all elements of smoke — often imparted by ingredient alone. Many fall in one of two smokiness camps: You like — insert Scotch or mezcal here — or you don’t.
Wondermom

Air Fryer Shrimp Po Boy

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Shrimp Po Boy sandwiches are easy to make and a great healthier swap for this classic New Orleans dish. If you are looking for a flavorful sandwich with less fat that you can make at home this is the recipe for you.
#Shrimp#Chicken Stock#Food Drink#Dutch#Creole#Bell Pepper
WOMI Owensboro

Warm Your Bones With This Spicey Winter Chicken Gumbo [RECIPE]

Wintertime means soup time at my house. There is just something about a hot bowl of soup that feels extra comforting and snuggly this time of year. I'm a soup fan year-round. But, in the winter, I like to add some heat to the hot. My go-to is always chili. It's a family favorite. There are times though, that I will make other things to warm our bones. My family always loves my Chicken Gumbo.
Acadiana Table

Shrimp and Artichoke Fettuccine

This Shrimp and Artichoke Fettuccine has fast become a Louisiana classic. Combining fresh Louisiana seafood with pasta is a popular Cajun recipe throughout Acadiana. There are endless variations, but most favor a white sauce rather than red, and frequently have smoked meat or sausage layering flavor in the dish. There is even a version of jambalaya called “pastalaya,” that replaces rice with pasta.
Epicurious

Chili Crab Dip With Shrimp Chips

Inspired by chili crab, an aromatic and spicy tomato-based Singaporean seafood braise, this crab dip gets a little sweetness from tomato paste and dynamic flavor from shallots, garlic, and ginger. The heat comes from a serrano chile—I like to leave in half the seeds to give the dip a vibrant tingle that doesn’t mask the sweet crab flavor, but if you want something a little more mild you can remove the seeds completely. (Love to keep things fiery? Leave all the seeds in.)
scottjosephorlando.com

Itsa Chicken

You’d think Itsa Chicken would be a sufficiently self-identifying name for a restaurant. But it’s actually a little too succinct. Maybe Itsa Chicken Sandwich would be better, or Itsa Fried Chicken Sandwich, because that’s essentially what this new Milk District eatery offers. And before we go any further, I feel...
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
insidecolumbia.net

Warm and Smoky

The Old Weinsburg is a rich, stirred boozy cocktail with lots of complex sweet, spicy layers and just a hint of smokiness. It’s perfect for sipping on a chilly fall/winter evening. This drink is a fun variation on one of the most popular cocktails at Cherry Street Cellar: The Old...
Lowell Sun

The crispiest, lightest shrimp cakes

Whether bite-size Thai shrimp patties spiked with fish sauce, Vietnamese shrimp paste packed onto sugar cane or Southern American shrimp burgers shot through with mayonnaise, savory shrimp cakes are a tasty staple in coastal regions all over the world. Unsurprisingly, their flavors vary depending on where they’re made. You’ll find...
Simmer and Boil

6 Lightened-Up Gumbos That Are Full of Flavor

Featuring seafood, sausage and chicken, these classic gumbo recipes from our new Soups & Stews issue are rich and satisfying without being heavy. This gumbo has a warming heat, thanks to a generous helping of chopped poblano chiles. Juicy chicken thighs, tender shrimp and microwavable brown rice ensure that one bowl is hearty, filling and convenient.
triathlete.com

Big-Batch Smoky Tempeh Chili

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. This is one of the recipes from our guide to meal planning to help you manage your meals efficiently and deliciously. Be sure to...
Denver Post

Recipes: A smoky and bright pasta

Dinner always seems a little beside the point this time of year, which I fondly regard as cookie season. Why think about chicken when you could be daydreaming about hibiscus-ginger cookies, minty lime bars or chocolate babka rugelach?. The brilliant recipe editors and bakers of New York Times Cooking have...
Simmer and Boil

12 Slow Cooker Dinners That Will Save Your Weeknights

You can always count on your slow cooker to save on time, effort and mess in the kitchen. The following recipes, from our new Soups & Stews issue, include fall-apart meats, hearty sandwiches and light seafood dishes.
WTVR-TV

Delicious Tequila Shrimp Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your taste buds on a tropical getaway from your own home. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick joins us with her flavorful tequila shrimp tacos. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website. Ingredients. 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and de-veined. ¼ cup tequila. ¼ cup...
goodhousekeeping.com

30 Seriously Easy Shrimp Recipes

If you’re a fan of seafood, shrimp is one of the most versatile and delicious protein options. There are tons of easy shrimp recipes for fast weeknight dinners or passed party apps that feel fancier just because they include shrimp. Having shrimp on the menu will surely impress the guests at your next cocktail party or excite your family on an otherwise typical Wednesday night.
Thrillist

You Won’t Believe This Creole Gumbo Is Vegan

Charity Morgan wants to circumvent the idea of a perfect vegan. She’s even coined a term for imperfect vegans—plegans—which she defines as plant-based eaters who are empowered by their lifestyle decisions and aren’t seeking judgment from those within the vegan community. The term started while she was helping her NFL-player clients adapt to their new plant-based diet.
KTAL

Caprese Chicken

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today’s recipe is a combo of a delicious caprese salad and baked chicken! Here’s how you make it happen:. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). On a parchment-lined baking sheet, season both sides of the chicken with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. Bake for 30...
The Infatuation

The Chicken Supply

The Chicken Supply specializes in Filipino fried chicken dredged in a blend of tapioca starch, rice flour, and potato starch. You might be skeptical about celiac-friendly breading, but know that it’s not just spectacular in spite of being gluten-free—it’s spectacular because it’s gluten-free. If anything, their coating is crispier than chicken at other spots in town. From thigh skin that crunches like potato chips, to skewers of cubed white meat juicy enough to make us swear off tenders forever, this poultry has occupied our thoughts more than anything else lately. And when we’re not daydreaming about their crackly chicken, we’re thinking about sides like coconutty collard greens with pickled shallots and peanuts, or garlic rice, or a bite involving both. Even the tiny little cup of tart dipping vinegar (with floating whole chilies) to dunk your sticks in is delicious when seeped into the chicken’s crisp shell. The dining room only has a handful of tables, but the food travels extraordinarily well for takeout, making for an A+ game night or screening of Chicken Little. Too soon?
