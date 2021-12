President Biden wants to promote democracy. To that end, he's hosting a virtual summit with representatives from more than 100 countries. It is a two-day event. And while the equivalent of a two-day Zoom call doesn't sound like a thrill a minute, the White House really does consider it a chance to focus on the global challenge of our time. Democratic practices are under pressure in a lot of countries. The U.S., of course, witnessed an effort to overturn the results of our last presidential election. And open societies across the world face a challenge from China, which often uses the word democracy but means something very different.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO