Pharmaceuticals

The High Cost Of Vaccine Conspiracies

By Asma Khalid
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NPR analysis finds that people living in counties which strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election could be...

www.npr.org

inquirer.com

3 words America forgot that explain gun insanity, vaccine denial, student debt, and more | Will Bunch

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, the former Montana governor Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in the New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in an interview with PBS that he believes it's "undeniable" he got COVID-19 from then-President Trump last year. Driving the news: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed in his new book that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020 — six days before it was publically announced on Oct. 2. Christie tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

News brief: New York's Trump case, COVID surge, Michigan school shooting

Former President Donald Trump may have to answer questions under oath about his business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to take a deposition from the former president next month in a civil fraud investigation. If that happens, he would be compelled to sit in a room with prosecutors and answer questions under penalty of perjury.
MICHIGAN STATE
Winchester News Gazette

Biden decries high prescription costs: 'shame on us'

President Joe Biden says his social agenda legislation will deliver tangible savings on prescription drugs for all Americans. Biden says one in four Americans who take prescription drugs struggle to afford them. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Week in politics: Biden holds that inflation will be a short-term issue

Consumer prices rose last month at the fastest pace in 40 years, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's a real bump in the road. It does affect families. When you walk in the grocery store and you're paying more for whatever you're purchasing, it matters. It matters to people.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US Senate votes to block Biden vaccine mandate

The US Senate on Wednesday voted to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, in a symbolic win for conservatives that will have little tangible effect. The measure passed 52-48 with the support of all 50 Republicans in the upper chamber and two centrist Democrats, but is not expected to fare well in the House of Representatives, where it may only have support from the right. Under Biden's plan, all companies with more than 100 workers will have to require their employees to be immunized or undergo weekly testing from January 4. The Senate pushback was led by Indiana's Mike Braun, who told reporters that threatening Americans' jobs if they refuse on both counts "is the heavy hand of government."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
beckershospitalreview.com

Vaccinating the world would cost $50B, analysis says

The cost of vaccinating the world — a key measure to ending the pandemic and stabilizing the global economy — would be $50 billion, Bloomberg reported Dec. 1. The figure comes from an analysis conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Laurence Boone, PhD, the organization's chief economist,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

