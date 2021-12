NO ONE KNEW much about Kari Macrae last May when she ran for a seat on the Bourne School Committee. She ran unopposed, so there was no rival to question her credentials or challenge her policies. The lack of an opponent also meant the news media ignored the race. The news stories following the election barely mentioned her — she was listed in the last paragraph of a Bourne election wrapup in the Cape Cod Times and the next-to-last paragraph of a story in The Enterprise.

