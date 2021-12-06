ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sequel in the Works with Writer-Director Returning

By Alexia Fernández
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel with its writer-director returning for the second installment. Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective that will allow him to produce TV projects as well as the sequel to the Simu...

