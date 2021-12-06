Recruiting volunteers for a performance crosstalk study

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hot holiday gifts for children often include technology, from phones to tablets to video game systems. Kids have spent much more time on screens during the pandemic and it’s leading to eye problems. All three of Ann Eng’s boys are having issues with their eyesight. “They are looking out of the corner of their eye, squinting, or when they go pick up something they have to get really close to either the screen or the phone, it’s always in their face,” she said. Her oldest, 8th grader Xaiden, went to the eye doctor for an issue that’s only gotten worse...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO