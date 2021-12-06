ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Movies Changed the Way We Dress

By John Cary
Raindance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in an era when we can express ourselves through fashion media, which is a beautiful opportunity. However, almost every aspect of our environment influences our perceptions of what it’s like to live here, from our culture to our tastes and preferences to our social standing. Fashion is...

raindance.org

TVOvermind

Will We See Another Constantine Movie?

It will be kind of interesting to see if this ever happens, or if the fans will stand for it and embrace Keanu Reeves as Constantine again. Fans of the character weren’t entirely accepting of the character when this movie came out, and critics were quick to lambaste the movie as one of the least effective ways to bring Constantine to life. But over the years it’s been seen that the movie has gained a cult following. It’s also a question that since Constantine does belong to DC if Keanu might be up for integrating his character with the DC universe, as this wasn’t done with his movie back in the day. That might bring up a huge debate since the character has been seen on TV, where a lot of fans have come to embrace Constantine. Whether folks would want to stick with the TV version or see Reeves take on the role again is tough to say since a lot of people have come to accept the movie for what it is. There’s nothing to say that this version of Constantine would ever join the DC movies, but there’s also the chance that it could happen.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Encanto Directors Reveal How The Movie’s Featured Superpowers Changed Over Time

Evolution is a big deal in the making of every film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Each project starts with a basic idea and intention, but over the course of development the goal is to repeatedly build up concepts and then break them down before rebuilding, allowing the best material to be discovered and implemented throughout the process. Naturally, every feature has a different avenue through this, and a different way of navigating it – and Encanto is no exception, with one of the biggest evolving elements being the superpowers exhibited by the various characters.
MOVIES
unothegateway.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: How much sentimentality can we fit in one movie?

Since the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, I don’t think it’d be hyperbole to say that there’s been something of a development in the way films present nostalgia. I don’t know if it’s a good thing for the medium of film, but it has certainly been good for the wallets of film studio executives wishing to keep up on their copyright of an old IP. Sure, that’s a cynical way of looking at it, but the numbers don’t lie: nostalgia sells. Put in some recognizable names and a property that hasn’t been touched since the mid-1990s, and watch as the money starts to pile and pile into your bank account.
MOVIES
Raindance

12 Christmas Gifts for a Film Nerd

Have any filmmakers or film lovers in your life? I sure do. Check out these items if you’re stumped on what to get them this holiday season. And yes, Raindance benefits and gets 3% of your purchase price from Amazon!. 1. Clapperboard £14.99. Film fans and filmmakers alike will love...
SHOPPING
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Matrix order: how to watch The Matrix movies the right way

How do you watch The Matrix in order? In 1999, we were all woken up to the war against the machines in The Matrix, with Keanu Reeves as Neo being our salvation. Since then, Neo, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and the rest of the human resistance have stood strong against Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) and the sentinels in Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s science fiction movies.
MOVIES
Inverse

20 years ago, made the most incoherent movie of the century

Penélope Cruz tells a wealthy ne'er-do-well played by Tom Cruise that “every passing minute is a chance to turn it all around.” At this moment, Cruise (David Aames) feels he’s reached that critical point where he can make a meaningful change in his otherwise shallow life — notably, by opening himself up to real love with Cruz (Sofia Serrano).
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Miracle Worker’ Showed Movies and TV Can Change How the World Sees Disability — for Better or Worse

When you grow up disabled, the names of other disabled or Deaf icons are always running through your mind — Helen Keller being one of the mainstays. Whether one is actually deaf or not, any perceived limitation causes someone to bring up the author and disability rights advocate, for good and ill. My earliest memories of Keller come from the place I’ve loved and chosen to cover for my career: the movie screen. Patty Duke’s Oscar nominated performance in 1962’s “The Miracle Worker” wasn’t the first movie about a disabled person I saw, but it was the most ubiquitous.  It’s an...
MOVIES
/Film

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Pays Homage To The Sam Raimi Movies

The following information may or may not come as a surprise to some, but superhero movies were around and even thrived long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived on the scene. The MCU has done much to bring the once-niche appeal of superheroes out into the mainstream, but in many ways it was merely standing on the shoulders of many, many films that came before and did all the hard work. One could say that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies ran so the MCU could end up circling back to where it all began and remind everybody how great those movies are ... or something like that.
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Authentic Casting in ‘West Side Story’: ‘This Is the Way to Do It’

Steven Spielberg has a simple reason for why he made sure Latino characters were played by Latino actors in his “West Side Story” adaptation. “This is the way to do it,” the director said Tuesday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “This is the way we are in this world. This is where we should have always been, but this is very important, especially in ‘West Side Story.’ We have to get it right. It’s not that other productions didn’t get it right in their own way, but I just did not want to make this reimagining without complete representation [and]...
MOVIES
The Independent

Steven Spielberg deserves better than to be treated as cinema’s fusty grandfather

You’d think it would be sacrilege to badmouth Steven Spielberg. As filmmakers go, the 74-year-old is a monolith, his very name synonymous with cinema itself. After inventing the modern blockbuster with Jaws in 1975, Spielberg went on to create a number of the biggest films ever made. Saving Private Ryan completely redefined the war movie; Jurassic Park was pioneering in its use of CGI. Even the worthiest heirs dubbed “the new Spielberg” (like Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve) seem ghostly pale by comparison. And yet: as cinema’s populist maestro enters the sixth decade of his career, it’s hard not to notice that some people equate Spielberg with everything they don’t like...
MOVIES
Raindance

10 Common Elements Of Award Winning Screenplays

In the run-up to the awards season, everyone seems to be looking for clues to what makes a movie, or makes an award winning screenplays.. There are some strikingly similar elements present in excellent screenplays such as Oscar and/or BIFA nominated scripts like The King’s Speech and 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire.
MOVIES
Raindance

How To Turn Professional As Screenwriter – 5 Tips

Who doesn’t want to live the dream and turn professional as screenwriter? The question is, how do you turn professional in a career where the pathway to success is so hazy?. In the Writers Foundation Certificate and Write and Sell The HOT Script classes I teach, the most common question is” ‘How do I turn professional as a screenwriter?”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Team on Their Emotional Journey and Continuing the Story

Simu Liu is normally a gregarious presence on set. So it stood out when the actor fell silent in between takes on the Australian set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu was about to shoot one of his most challenging moments, in which his titular character confesses to his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), that he killed a man at the behest of his father, and now was prepared to end his father’s life. “We knew a lot of the movie hinged on that moment,” says Liu, who marked the day on his calendar and workshopped it countless times...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Stevens “Started to Think and Even Dream in German” While Filming ‘I’m Your Man’

Dan Stevens has played lawyers, knights, Eurovision singers and Marvel characters. Now, with Germany’s Oscar submission for best international feature, I’m Your Man, the Downton Abbey and Legion star can add futuristic humanoid robot to his repertoire. Another feat: The Englishman speaks excellent German, a language he learned in school, in the film. Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) directed and with Jan Schomburg co-wrote the Berlin Film Festival winner and Bleecker Street release, which revolves around an archaeologist named Alma (Maren Eggert) who accepts an offer to live with a robot designed to be her perfect life partner. Schrader and Stevens talked to THR...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 10

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Friday, Dec. 10 is topped by Peter Rabbit 2, the kids' movie that was in theaters this summer and has just arrived on Netflix. It's followed by the 2009 Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 2, the star-studded action hit Red Notice at No. 3, and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Western drama The Power of the Dog at No. 4. The cute Netflix Christmas movie Single All the Way rounds out the top five.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Jane Levy Explains How Her Lead Character Will Change In The Holiday Movie

The ending for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist that fans have wanted since it was axed by NBC in June is very nearly upon us, in the form of a sure-to-be delightful holiday movie on The Roku Channel, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. The film will see Zoey attempt to give her family a perfect Christmas, as inspired by what her dad would have done, in their first holiday without him, and star Jane Levy has now opened up about how Zoey will change in the new movie.
MOVIES

