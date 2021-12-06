How Movies Changed the Way We Dress

It will be kind of interesting to see if this ever happens, or if the fans will stand for it and embrace Keanu Reeves as Constantine again. Fans of the character weren’t entirely accepting of the character when this movie came out, and critics were quick to lambaste the movie as one of the least effective ways to bring Constantine to life. But over the years it’s been seen that the movie has gained a cult following. It’s also a question that since Constantine does belong to DC if Keanu might be up for integrating his character with the DC universe, as this wasn’t done with his movie back in the day. That might bring up a huge debate since the character has been seen on TV, where a lot of fans have come to embrace Constantine. Whether folks would want to stick with the TV version or see Reeves take on the role again is tough to say since a lot of people have come to accept the movie for what it is. There’s nothing to say that this version of Constantine would ever join the DC movies, but there’s also the chance that it could happen.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO