"It was before your time." That is what I always hear when the subject of nightlife in Brewster, NY comes up. I often joke about my hometown (Brewster, NY) being a bit boring -- I make a big deal out of how there isn't anything to do at night in Brewster. I was born in 1979, so by the time I was in search of local nightlife in the 90s, I was headed to Danbury, CT because Brewster was not an option.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO