Guitar great Steve Vai has played in a variety of projects en route to becoming one of the most respected players in rock and metal, and one of the stops along the way was performing with David Lee Roth in his solo band. During a chat with CMS Music (seen below), Vai spoke with reverence about Roth's onetime bandmate Eddie Van Halen and knowing that he was coming into a group where he'd be asked to play some of Eddie's guitar parts.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO