230,000 lbs. pork products under recall alert due to possible listeria contamination

By CAITLYN SHELTON
news4sanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 230,000 lbs. of pork products shipped to stores across the country are under a recall alert due to possible listeria contamination. Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company,...

